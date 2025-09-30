Shadow-Soft Achieves Red Hat Virtualization Specialization to Accelerate Enterprise Migrations

The demand for VMware alternatives has never been higher, and our clients are looking for proven expertise to guide their virtualization strategy.” — James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow-Soft, a boutique IT consulting and systems integrator, today announced it has been named a Red Hat Specialized Partner for virtualization in the United States, adding to its existing specializations in container management and automation. This validation demonstrates Shadow-Soft's deep technical expertise and proven service capabilities to support enterprise migrations to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

The achievement positions Shadow-Soft as one of the only Red Hat partners with three specializations, enabling the company to provide virtualization migration services as enterprises seek alternatives to traditional virtualization platforms.

Shadow-Soft helps mid-to-large enterprises modernize their IT infrastructure through migrations to Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, AI infrastructure setup, automation, and observability solutions. As a Red Hat Premier Partner for 15 years, the company provides end-to-end delivery services that accelerate deployment and adoption of Red Hat solutions.

"The demand for VMware alternatives has never been higher, and our clients are looking for proven expertise to guide their virtualization strategy," said James Chinn, CEO of Shadow-Soft. "Achieving this third Red Hat specialization reinforces our commitment to delivering proven virtualization solutions that help enterprises modernize with confidence. Our clients benefit from our deep technical expertise delivered through agile execution - ensuring they get both senior-level attention and faster time-to-value throughout their infrastructure modernization."

The Red Hat Specialized Partner program enables partners with validated professional services and technical skills to play a leading role at each stage of the customer lifecycle. Red Hat Specialized Partners provide impactful results for customers using Red Hat's industry-leading open source solutions. These partners have achieved validation in one or more of Red Hat's core technology areas and are fully enabled to successfully architect, implement and configure tailored solutions to drive adoption and business outcomes for customers.

"As Red Hat continues to evolve and improve its global partner experience, we are committed to helping partners build critical skills and services capabilities that can fuel real business outcomes for customers," said Laurie Fontaine, senior director, Global Commercial Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat. "We are pleased to collaborate with Shadow-Soft as part of Red Hat Specialized Partner program to effectively guide customers in shaping and achieving their IT modernization goals using industry-leading open source solutions and validated services."

