WATCHTOWER Defense and Its Owners Successfully Closed a Sale Transaction of WATCHTOWER Firearms

Acquiring Substantially All the Assets in its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Case

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran-founded firearms manufacturer WATCHTOWER Firearms today announced an exciting new future for WATCHTOWER Defense following a recent sale transaction that was approved by the Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. The consummation of this sale transaction is an exciting time for employees who will transition from WATCHTOWER Firearms to WATCHTOWER Defense, as the new company and its future ensure stability and growth not only for employees but for future customers of WATCHTOWER Defense.For a short period following the consummation of this sale transaction, WATCHTOWER Firearms and WATCHTOWER Defense are working cooperatively, through a transition services agreement, to transition to a new era. This transition services agreement allowed WATCHTOWER Defense to begin developing new plans for its company and to prepare for many changes that are on the horizon without pausing production or delay in satisfying customer orders.Through new ownership, fresh capital, and expanded manufacturing capabilities, WATCHTOWER Defense will ambitiously push its company into defense and law enforcement markets. Also, as part of this new era, WATCHTOWER Defense is investing in a new 24,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, where it will outfit production with modern machinery and tooling. This will not only result in even higher quality products, but the new and enhanced space will improve cost structures to ensure WATCHTOWER Defense is built for long-term strength and competitiveness.While WATCHTOWER Firearms has been respected for its handmade 2011-style pistols, the new company, WATCHTOWER Defense will offer a duty-focused product line designed to meet the needs of military, law enforcement and defense customers. As a result, WATCHTOWER Defense’s brand will have a broader reach without sacrificing key core values: USA-made, veteran-owned, and backed by an industry leading lifetime warranty.For WATCHTOWER Defense’s future dealer and distributor partners, the message is clear: A new day is dawning and WATCHTOWER Defense will be here to stay. Through consistent sales and customer service teams, dedicated leadership, and capital investments, partners will be able to count on Watchtower Defense’s brand for the long haul.Through the Court-approved purchase of substantially all the assets of WATCHTOWER Firearms and the related transition services agreement between WATCHTOWER Defense, as purchaser, and WATCHTOWER Firearms, as seller, Watchtower Defense has positioned itself to deliver cutting-edge firearms for commercial, defense, and law enforcement markets—and to grow as a long-term American industry leader.About WATCHTOWER DefenseWATCHTOWER Defense, The Next Great American Firearms Company, will redefine the firearms manufacturing landscape with modern production, innovative design, and a focus on duty-ready products. Through a diverse range of firearms, crafted in the USA, WATCHTOWER Defense will be able to serve military, law enforcement, and civilian customers worldwide. Every WATCHTOWER Defense firearm will be backed by a lifetime warranty, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and reliability.

