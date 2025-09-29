PNNL Celebrates Sixty Years of Science and Service

This year marks six decades of innovation at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), proudly operated by Battelle since 1965. Generations of staff at PNNL have advanced science and technology outcomes to meet the evolving needs of our nation and world. At the same time, we remain committed to being a good neighbor and delivering impact close to home.

Both PNNL and Battelle are committed to making the Tri-Cities an even better place to live and work. We do so by strengthening the community, enhancing economic development, and inspiring the next generation of problem solvers so they, as tomorrow’s highly skilled workforce, may help lead the charge in addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges.

STEM for the future

That effort begins with the youth of our community. Battelle contributed $1.5 million to help create Delta High School, the first Tri-Cities high school dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Today, PNNL staff remain deeply involved. They help shape the school’s curriculum, share career pathways through outreach efforts, and engage with Delta students in the classroom. Students also take courses that connect them directly with scientific experts, giving them the chance to build real-world skills firsthand.

Battelle also donated $1 million in 2020 through the STEM Nexus Initiative, which is stewarded by the Washington State STEM Education Foundation, to further advance STEM education in the Mid-Columbia region. Earlier this year, Battelle donated $3.25 million to establish a community STEM learning center at Columbia Basin College, marking Battelle’s largest Tri-Cities donation to date. Battelle’s investment in the community since 1965 now totals over $32 million, including $12 million in philanthropic giving to STEM education.

At PNNL, we also work closely with educators. Through the STEM Institute, we offer an immersive, multi-week professional development program that connects K-12 educators with PNNL STEM education professionals and researchers. Local teachers get the chance to explore real-world challenges and careers in computational and mathematical sciences with a focus on artificial intelligence. Educators bring these lessons back to the classrooms, inspiring students, strengthening the STEM talent pool, and cultivating a future highly skilled workforce.

We love to work with students and educators outside the classroom as well. Every year, thousands of elementary school students across Eastern Washington flock to the beautiful Columbia River to participate in Salmon Summit. There, they complete the “Salmon in the Classroom” curriculum by releasing young salmon into the river after hatching them from eggs at school.

Led by the Benton Conservation District, PNNL has supported the event for years. It teaches important lessons about the salmon life cycle, water quality, and environmental stewardship. Our STEM Ambassadors—PNNL staff trained in how people learn, how best to communicate with various audiences, and how to convey the impact and relevance of their work memorably—connected with 2,800 students in-person at this year’s event. By livestreaming PNNL’s fish tagging and release station, we have reached an additional 3,000 or more students each year since 2022. Salmon Summit received the National Hydropower Association’s Outstanding Stewards of American Waters Award for Public Education in 2024.

At Richland’s REACH Museum, PNNL STEM Ambassadors volunteer each year to meet with visiting families on Earth Day, a Battelle-sponsored community event. Museum attendees get the chance to explore science demos with our Office of STEM Education and Workforce Development, attend talks from PNNL researchers, and tour the inside of “FIN,” the giant 25-foot salmon brought by the Benton Conservation District. This fall, visit the REACH Museum to see our “Science as Art” display, featuring captivating images from PNNL’s scientific research. Battelle invested more than $2 million to establish the REACH Museum.

This image, part of PNNL’s display at the REACH Museum from October through December 2025, depicts anatase crystals, a mineral form of titanium dioxide that’s used in air and water purification. (Image by PNNL)

Through outreach events like these and our other STEM workforce development efforts, we reached over 39,000 students, 1,000 educators, 1,500 interns, and nearly 5,500 community members over the last year.

“The support from Battelle and PNNL has been truly transformative for the STEM Foundation,” said STEM Foundation executive director Heather Tibbett. “Their investments have empowered us to deliver high-quality STEM programs, build strong community partnerships, and help ensure students in the Tri-Cities have the opportunity to explore and pursue STEM pathways. Battelle and PNNL have positioned our region as a national leader in inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals.”

Building together

We are equally committed to supporting civic and philanthropic organizations within our community. Just one example is Battelle’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Earlier this year, both our current and retired staff gathered to caulk, foam, hammer, wrap, and staple to help bring two home builds closer to completion. Though our initial goal was focused on just one event, we had enough eager staff to spark a second build. Both builds followed a $30,000 donation by Battelle.

Battelle staff and retirees partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help complete two home builds in the Tri-Cities this year. (Image by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

“We were thrilled to have team members from several PNNL departments come together with a shared purpose of supporting Habitat’s mission,” said community outreach and engagement coordinator Erica Taylor with the Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. “We are honored to partner with Battelle and grateful for their continued commitment to building a stronger Tri-Cities for generations to come. Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity congratulates Battelle on 60 years of groundbreaking innovation and community impact!”

We’re also proud to report that, through our annual School Supply Drive, our staff’s donations have delivered educational supplies to every school district across the Tri-Cities. Last year, we expanded our efforts to College Park, Maryland, home to our joint institute with the University of Maryland. And 2025 marks the third year Battelle’s Seattle Office joined in with their own school supply contributions.

Annually, Battelle invests more than $500,000 in the communities where we live and work to support STEM education, the arts and culture, and health and human services programs.

As we celebrate 60 years of scientific brilliance, we thank the Tri-Cities community for your support and partnership. We’re proud to share in the community’s history and to continue building the future together for decades to come. Explore how our story began and where it’s headed by visiting PNNL’s history.