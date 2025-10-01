Atlanta Startup CultivateCare Launches to Bridge Medicine and Mental Health

CultivateCare recruits and consults to embed therapists in medical and workplace settings, turning whole-person care into everyday reality.

"If it was this difficult for me as a therapist (to find mental health support), I knew it had to be nearly impossible for families without that background" " — Elizabeth Uhles

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CultivateCare has officially launched with a mission to close one of healthcare’s most persistent gaps: the space between medical treatment and mental health support. Founded by licensed therapist Elizabeth Uhles, the Atlanta-based firm recruits licensed therapists and social workers and partners with medical practices and organizations to make integrated care part of everyday life.The idea was born not just from Elizabeth’s private practice experience, but also from a personal family journey. When her father was diagnosed with a rare disease, the family faced endless appointments, frightening online searches, and the emotional weight of a diagnosis with little accessible support. Even as a therapist with her own network, Elizabeth struggled to find the right resources quickly.“If it was this difficult for me as a therapist, I knew it had to be nearly impossible for families without that background,” said Elizabeth Uhles, founder of CultivateCare. “That experience showed me the system wasn’t broken because people didn’t care — it was broken because mental health simply wasn’t built into the medical side of care.”That realization echoed what she was already seeing in her caseload: more patients living with serious diagnoses like late-stage cancer, multiple sclerosis, and post-COVID conditions such as POTS. Too often, patients were referred out for counseling but never connected, worn down by appointment fatigue or stigma. The result was clear — families were left carrying a silent burden.CultivateCare addresses this by embedding mental health directly into care teams. The firm recruits and places licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health specialists into practices, clinics, and workplaces. Beyond staffing, CultivateCare consults with organizations to design sustainable behavioral health programs, create referral pathways, and build collaboration protocols that actually fit into real-world schedules.The approach is supported by a growing body of research. Recent studies, including work published in JAMA Network Open , show that patients who receive integrated behavioral health services inside primary care settings achieve better outcomes than those referred outside for treatment. CultivateCare is bringing that evidence into practice for everyday clinics and organizations that want to move from theory to reality.“Doctors deliver excellent medical care, but they can’t also carry the full weight of emotional recovery,” said Uhles. “By embedding mental health support where patients already are, we give medical teams the space to focus on treatment while ensuring patients and employees get the support they need to actually thrive.”The launch comes at a pivotal moment. Medical practices across the U.S. are seeing rising demand for behavioral health services, a shortage of providers, and growing recognition that untreated anxiety, depression, and trauma impact everything from treatment adherence to workplace performance. CultivateCare’s model offers a scalable way for mid-sized practices and organizations — not just large hospital systems — to bring whole-person care into daily operations.CultivateCare’s vision is simple but ambitious: to make integrated mental health support a standard feature in community practices and workplaces nationwide.For more information, visit https://wecultivatecare.com

