Indo-Mediterranean: Women and Children Are Extremism’s First Victims

ROME, RM, ITALY, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conflicts across the Indo-Mediterranean region are placing women and children at particular risk, with the effects of extremism and radicalization also felt in Europe and South Asia. Panelists will discuss extremism at a side event during the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 60th session on Tuesday.The event will focus on how instability from Yemen to Somalia, and from Syria to Pakistan, continues to undermine security and human rights in one of the world’s most strategic trade corridors. While wars in the region are longstanding, their consequences increasingly cross borders through migration, radicalization, and extremist networks.“The Indo-Mediterranean is the key geopolitical region for trade and transport of goods, however it is the most affected by the wars around,” said Vas Shenoy, President of Glocal Cities. “As we near the anniversary of the 7th October Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, we have understood better that terror is interconnected, from Iran to Lebanon, from Yemen to Syria. The most vulnerable, especially women and children suffer the effects of conflict.”Norwegian parliamentarian Himanshu Gulati said extremist groups based in South Asia and the Middle East have an impact far beyond their home territories. “Rising Islamic extremism is a worrying trend, be it in South Asia or in Europe,” he said. “While terrorism from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Yemen doesn’t only affect their own regions, it also echoes back in the rights and future of vulnerable groups, especially women and children in Europe as well. We have to find a solution to protect the weakest among us.”The panel will study examples of how women and children face direct consequences. On the eve of the discussions reports have arisen from Kabul of a potential coup and cutting of all communication from the country. With a new Taliban government banning women from study and work, this new round of restrictions penalises women the most. Panelists will try and understand how these contribute to broader radicalisation trends and what if any solutions can be found to counter them.Anna Maria Cisint, a member of the European Parliament, said political Islam often results in restrictions on fundamental rights, especially in certain countries where it is young women and girls who suffer the brunt of these restrictions. Overall vulnerable groups suffer the direct and indirect effect of war and civil strife.The focus of the side event, held at the UN Human Rights Council, will be to discuss these issues and try and propose concrete solutions for the same. Other speakers are expected to speak include Erik Selle and Rahul Kumar.

