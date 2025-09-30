Wilqo Acquires Brimma Tech to Accelerate AI Roadmap and Expand Lender Solutions

Wilqo, the mortgage industry's leader in tech innovation, has made the strategic move to acquire AI-powerhouse Brimma Tech.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WILQO today announced the acquisition of Brimma Tech, strengthening its flagship Production Optimization Platform™, Charlie, and unifying Brimma’s AI-centric suite of products under the WILQO umbrella. This acquisition expands the tools available to mortgage lenders while advancing the pace of AI-driven origination innovation.Why This MattersThe acquisition positions WILQO to:• Accelerate: Charlie’s AI roadmap, placing Wilqo in the leading position of the next gen production optimization platforms.• Broaden its solution portfolio: Combining expanded product and services, giving lenders both end-to-end optimization and targeted automation tools.• Set the pace in mortgage technology: Implementing AI where it drives measurable outcomes.What Lenders Can Expect• Continuity: All Brimma products, integrations, and support remain intact.• Dependability: Native AI within Charlie ensures fewer manual touches, more optimized decisions, and shorter cycle times with actionable business intelligence.• Expanded capabilities: This is accomplished through Brimma’s products including AI DocFlow, AUS Sandbox, and eDisclose."Mortgage lenders face rising costs and heightened expectations,” said Larry Huff, Director and Co-Founder at WILQO. “By bringing WILQO and Brimma together, we’re giving lenders an accelerated and more intelligent path forward: AI-driven automation that simplifies work, strengthens compliance, and improves profitability.”“We couldn’t ask for a better partner to continue our mission of driving automation that reduces origination costs,” stated Supree Periasamy, Founder and CEO of Brimma Tech. “With WILQO’s scale and our combined domain and technology expertise, we can unlock innovation to deliver better outcomes for homebuyers, homeowners, lenders, and all stakeholders involved in the mortgage transaction.”WILQO is redefining loan manufacturing with its Production Optimization Platform™ (POP). By uniting automation, compliance, and visibility under one roof, WILQO delivers scalable solutions that drive efficiency and elevate the borrower experience.About CharlieCharlie is WILQO’s Production Optimization Platform™, combining your LOS, POS, AI, Business Intelligence, and more, into a unified platform. With activity-driven, task-based workflows, Charlie streamlines every step of origination, reducing manual interactions and ensuring loans move forward quickly and efficiently with the fewest human repetitive actions needed.About BrimmaBrimma’s AI-driven product suite provides targeted automation for lenders who are tied to their existing LOS or POS. Its solutions tackle the common, key bottlenecks in origination, including document management, AUS submissions, disclosures, and back-office processes.For media inquiries, please contact:Tom Morelli tom@wilqo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.