Super Cricket Sponsors Brampton Blitz At The Inangural Super60 Canada Cricket Event

Super Cricket, the cricket fantasy and quizz app for cricket lovers, has joined forces with the Brampton Blitz at the Super60 Canada cricket tournament.

Super Cricket’s sponsorship goes beyond logos on jerseys; it’s about building a culture where fans feel they’re part of the game, not just watching it.” — Andre Wagener

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Cricket , the fast-growing free-to-play fantasy cricket prediction app, today announced its official sponsorship of the Brampton Blitz in the upcoming Super 60 Canada Cricket Tournament, set to take place this October.The Super 60 tournament is one of Canada’s most anticipated cricket events, bringing together international talent, passionate local players, and cricket fans from across North America. With the Brampton Blitz representing one of the country’s most cricket-dedicated communities, the partnership with Super Cricket highlights a shared mission: making cricket more exciting, engaging, and accessible to fans everywhere.Strengthening Cricket Culture in Canada:Brampton, Ontario is widely known as one of the heartlands of Canadian cricket, with thousands of passionate fans and thriving local leagues. The Brampton Blitz team embodies this spirit, bringing together top players and an electrifying playing style.By joining forces with Brampton Blitz, Super Cricket extends its commitment to supporting grassroots and professional cricket in Canada, while also giving fans innovative ways to connect with the game.“We’re thrilled to stand behind Brampton Blitz at Super 60,” said Gavin Ryder, spokesperson for Super Cricket. “Our app is built for fans who want to test their cricket knowledge, compete with friends, and feel closer to the action. Partnering with a team that represents such a passionate cricket community is a natural fit.”About Super Cricket:Super Cricket is a free-to-play fantasy cricket and prediction platform that allows fans to pick their favorite players, make match predictions, and climb leaderboards for daily, weekly, and tournament bragging rights. Unlike traditional fantasy formats, Super Cricket is designed to be:100% Free to Play: Fans receive free daily points to join contests—no deposits required.Simple & Engaging: Users predict if players’ performances will be “More” or “Less” than projections.Live & Interactive: Fans can track their predictions in real-time as matches unfold.Community-Driven: Leaderboards showcase the top performers daily, weekly, and across tournaments.With cricket growing rapidly in Canada and North America, the app provides a digital bridge for fans to participate, test their cricket IQ, and win rewards that celebrate their passion.Brampton Blitz And The Opportunities:Brampton Blitz is still open to further collaborations with their brand for the upcoming tournament. Please reach out to them at info@bramptonblitz.com for a discussion regarding opportunities.Super 60: A New Era for Canadian CricketThe Super 60 tournament brings a professional stage to Canadian cricket, featuring multiple franchises and showcasing the sport at a level that resonates globally. For Brampton Blitz, competing in this league is not just about winning matches—it’s about inspiring the next generation of Canadian cricketers and strengthening the local fanbase.“Super Cricket’s sponsorship goes beyond logos on jerseys,” said Andre Wagener, CEO of Brampton Blitz. “It’s about building a culture where fans feel they’re part of the game, not just watching it. This partnership helps us fuel that vision for Brampton and beyond.”Fan Engagement & Rewards:As part of the sponsorship, fans of Brampton Blitz and Super 60 will have exclusive opportunities through the Super Cricket app, including:Special Contests: Match-themed prediction challenges tied to Brampton Blitz fixtures.Unique Rewards: Opportunities to win prizes and cricket experiences money can’t buy.Interactive Campaigns: Fans can compete for spots on leaderboards linked to Blitz performances.Commitment to Fair Play and Fun:Super Cricket emphasizes responsible gaming with a clear focus on fun, fairness, and community. All contests are free, points carry no monetary value, and gameplay is rooted in cricket knowledge and strategy

