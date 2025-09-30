DriveValue.com Brings Regional Summit Series to Minneapolis

Super Bowl champion and author Ben Utecht is headlining the one-day event.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DriveValue.com™ is headed to Minneapolis to host its Regional Summit series on Oct. 9, 2025. Drive Value—a national movement coming to multiple cities in 2025—is designed for business owners, advisors, and exit planning professionals serious about creating lasting companies and meaningful legacies.The Minneapolis Drive Value Regional Summit is a one-day immersive event welcoming growth-minded attendees focused on what matters most: getting educated to make strategic exit planning decisions, building the right team to support your vision, and knowing your worth to drive real value.Headlining the event is Super Bowl champion and author Ben Utecht. His keynote, based on his book The Champion’s Creed, will challenge business owners to lead with belief, discipline, and purpose. Attendees will also hear from Drive Value partners, including Cultivate Advisors, Ninety, and Cornerstone Business Services. Along with the powerful lineup of speakers, there will be five main stage sessions, a Power Session, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.Research has revealed a significant need for exit planning. According to Exit Planning Institute’s State of Owner Readiness Report, 70% of companies put on the market will not sell or sell for much less than the owner needs. In addition, 75% of owners profoundly regret selling their business just a year after selling it. The Drive Value Regional Summits are designed to shift that outcome by helping owners move beyond short-term gains toward long-term significance—for their business and their legacy.Take action today by registering for the Minneapolis Drive Value Regional Summit. Tickets are limited; learn more and register here. About DriveValue.com Exit Planning Institute® created DriveValue.com™ as a resource for business owners, business leaders, and the next generation of owners. The DriveValue.com platform gives these owners and leaders exposure to the Value Acceleration Methodology™ through free introductory education and resources in online and in-person formats while introducing them to Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), the advisors who guide owners and their teams through the exit planning process.

