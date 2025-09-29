Quthero’s Clinical Trial Results Published in Prestigious Medical Journal

Quthero’s Q-peptide accelerated healing and enhanced skin quality after RF microneedling, highlighting its potential in dermatological post-procedure use.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quthero, a pioneering biotech company advancing regenerative medicine through its proprietary Q-peptide platform technology, announced today that the results of their recent clinical trial have been published in the September 2025 issue of the peer-reviewed Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. Quthero's breakthrough technology enables complete regeneration of a patient's natural tissue with minimal scarring.

The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Quthero’s Q-peptide post-procedure treatment, compared with a peptide-free control in enhancing healing and patient satisfaction after radiofrequency microneedling (RFMN) treatment a procedure widely used to improve the appearance of aging skin. The results demonstrated the Q-peptide regimen was both effective and well-tolerated following RFMN treatment, highlighting its potential for skin regeneration and dermatological post-procedure use. Both clinicians and patients overwhelmingly preferred the Q-peptide regimen over the control.

The paper’s lead author, Dr. Catherine DiGiorgio--a Harvard-trained, board-certified dermatologist and recognized authority in laser and cosmetic procedures-- conducted the study alongside co-author Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, a Harvard-trained, board-certified dermatologist, and the founder and medical director of the Connecticut Skin Institute. Dr. Ibrahimi is widely recognized for his expertise in Mohs Surgery, as well as laser and cosmetic treatments. The clinical trial was conducted in their respective offices in Boston, MA, and Stamford, CT.

“We are honored that a respected, peer-reviewed publication such as the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology has chosen to feature this important work, ” said Milica Radisic, PhD, President and CEO of Quthero. “This study marks a meaningful advancement in post-procedure care. The Q-peptide not only accelerated healing after RFMN treatment but also improved patient satisfaction and skin quality. Kerra remains my preferred post-procedure regimen for laser and energy-based treatments—it reduces redness, swelling and bruising, helping patients recover faster with less downtime,” said Dr. DiGiorgio. Dr. Ibrahimi added “the Q-peptide platform holds tremendous potential for us in regenerative medicine. It’s quickly become the most popular skin care product used in my practice for medical and cosmetic patients.”

Quthero continues to advance its patented Q-peptide platform technology across multiple applications. Demonstrated to accelerate healing, reduce redness and bruising, and minimize scarring after cosmetic procedures, Quthero's Kerra products are available for direct purchase on their website www.quthero.com or through participating physicians.

About Quthero:

Quthero is discovering and developing innovative applications for tissue regeneration utilizing their patented Q-peptide technology that are effective, safe and cost competitive. To learn more, visit Quthero.com.

About Dr. DiGiorgio:

Dr. Catherine DiGiorgio is a board-certified dermatologist and Harvard fellowship trained laser and cosmetic dermatologist and is the founder and director of Dermatology, Laser & Aesthetics in Boston. She was selected by Newsweek Magazine as one of the Top 100 Cosmetic Dermatologists in America for 2022 and 2023 and has been consistently recognized as one of Boston Magazine’s Top Doctors and Castle Connelly Top Doctors. For more information:

https://catherinedigiorgiomd.com/about/dr-digiorgio

About Dr. Ibrahimi:

Dr. Omar A. Ibrahimi is the founding and medical director of the Connecticut Skin Institute. He is a board-certified Dermatologist who has completed advanced fellowship training in Skin Cancer, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery. Dr. Ibrahimi has trained at the most prestigious medical institutions in the country. He is one of the foremost physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of skin cancer, as well as medical and cosmetic issues involving the skin. He has been honored as a Castle-Connolly Top Doctor since 2016 for his outstanding patient care. For more information:

https://ctskindoc.com/omar-a-ibrahimi-md-phd-faad-facms-faslms-fasds/

To access the paper in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology:

JDD Online - Paper on Q-peptide Regimen Post-Procedure

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.