Hands-On Operator Pursues Aligned Acquisition Focused on Culture and Continuity

Described as “one of the good guys,” Nico Goldberg will lead a CEO transition that protects teams, relationships, and customers alike.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nico's Search Partners announced its search for small business owners seeking a practical, low-friction handoff that keeps what works and supports future growth.

Founder Nico Goldberg plans to step in as CEO post-acquisition, relocating as needed to join the community he serves. Raised in a bilingual household by a Guatemalan mother and a Philadelphian father, Nico learned early that lasting impact comes from both grit and empathy. He brings day-to-day leadership experience at DHA Labs and a service mindset shaped by his early days as a client advocate at the Oakland Public Defender’s Office. There, his focus was putting structures in place to help people succeed - a philosophy he continues by listening first, learning what matters to employees, and giving them chances to grow.

“Owners deserve a successor who respects their people and protects what they’ve built,” said Goldberg, founder of Nico's Search Partners. “My promise is straightforward: we’ll craft a transaction that fits your goals, safeguards your team and customers, and cements your legacy for the long term. I’ll also work to make diligence as frictionless as possible - and maybe even fun.”

The ideal partner: For many owners, succession is as much about people as price. Nico is drawn to sellers who worked late nights, had hard conversations, and built something special over many years. An owner he can have family dinner with - and go sailing or surfing with on Saturday afternoon to talk through new ideas. Whether you plan to fully retire or stay involved, the aim is an aligned transition that reflects your hard work and future goals. Nico emphasizes in-person conversations, often meeting owners at their facilities to better understand the day-to-day rhythms and realities of the business.

Experienced operator mentors: Nico’s partners include Dmitri Ivanov (CEO at Metro Vein Centers), Charbel Zreik (former CEO of DCI Design Communications, current CEO at DHA Labs), and Will Bressman and G.J. King (RIA in a Box). Nico’s partners even include a former CEO who sold his business, Datacor, to searchers with great success - both financially and personally. Today, that same business still employs his children. Collectively, Nico’s mentors have built companies employing thousands and creating meaningful economic growth in their communities.

Next steps: Business owners are invited to a confidential, no-pressure conversation. Connect by email at nico@partnerwithnico.com, by phone at 323-570-2675, or through the form at partnerwithnico.com.

Media & Seller Inquiries: team@partnerwithnico.com

About Nico's Search Partners

Nico's Search Partners seeks to acquire and operate an aligned U.S. small business with a focus on continuity, culture, and measured growth. Led by operator Nico Goldberg, the firm offers owners a clear, practical path to transition. Learn more at partnerwithnico.com.

