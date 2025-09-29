AskNetwork247 Launches to Help Africans Across the Globe to Source Jobs, Customers, and Business Partners

logo solution and features Team pictures

BIRMINGHAM, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new digital platform, AskNetwork247, has been launched to help Africans at home and abroad navigate one of the most pressing challenges of the current global economy: declining job security and shrinking purchasing power.Across industries, automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping the way people work. For many, opportunities feel increasingly out of reach. In regions such as Africa, where more than 300 million people face limited access to sustainable employment, the impact is particularly severe.AskNetwork247 seeks to address this by connecting users to trusted human referrals—jobs, clients, and business partners—through a system that blends AI speed with human networks.The Challenge:Francis, a graduate who submitted over 1,000 job applications, represents a wider trend. As companies continue to restructure and downsize, applications often go unanswered.The imbalance created by rapid automation has left many unable to keep pace.“AI is a utility that cannot be ignored,” said a spokesperson for Windowshop AI Ltd, the UK-based company behind AskNetwork247.“But it should be used to strengthen human opportunity, not diminish it. The platform was built to restore connections and ensure that introductions—once a cornerstone of economic growth—remain accessible.”How AskNetwork247 Works:The platform is designed for freelancers searching for clients, graduates seeking placements, and SME founders looking for customers. Instead of relying on job boards or random social posts, users receive accurate referrals within seconds.The process is straightforward:1) Access the website at www.asknetwork247.com 2) Choose between the readymade Global Network or import a private network.3) State the need—such as a job type, customer profile, or partnership.4) Receive three, six, or nine curated referrals, each with context on why they are relevant.5) Contact referrals using a drafted message and follow-up plan.While the system is powered by AI, the other side of every referral is human. Respect for those connections remains a guiding principle.Privacy and Security:AskNetwork247 introduces a passcode session model that enables users to track progress anonymously. No name, email, or phone number is required to begin using the service.Two Network Modes:Global Network: For new users, offering access to more than 11,000 pre-loaded LinkedIn contacts provided legally by a founding team member.Private Network: For users who prefer importing their own LinkedIn contacts, enabling faster responses without waiting for new approvals.Pricing and Sponsorship:Recognising that many job seekers and freelancers are cutting costs, AskNetwork247 offers a Free Forever Mode. In this mode, Sponsors—businesses with legitimate websites that provide solutions—cover referral costs.For users wishing to self-fund, a Premium Plan is available. Full details are published at www.asknetwork247.com/Pricing Sponsors benefit by being spotlighted in referral results. For every three free referrals, one Sponsor is introduced to users as a potential solution provider. This offers African businesses an affordable and targeted way to reach new customers.Who Benefits?:The platform channels expertise in two directions:- Users gain warm introductions to professionals who can advocate, hire, or refer them further.- Sponsors gain visibility to customers actively seeking solutions in their domain.By doing so, AskNetwork247 supports both individuals searching for opportunities and businesses striving for growth.Comparison to Job Boards:Unlike job boards, where applicants often enter a queue, AskNetwork247 introduces users directly to people with decision-making power or relevant networks.For freelancers, this can mean immediate conversations with potential clients. For founders, it can mean referrals that shorten the path to customers or partners.Accessibility:All users can receive referrals regardless of LinkedIn activity.LinkedIn is currently required to message referrals, though Sponsors only need a working website.Future updates will include in-platform communication tools, removing the LinkedIn dependency.The Team:AskNetwork247 has been developed over 36 months by a distributed team of Africans in the UK, Nigeria, and Kenya.Key contributors include Daniel Ojones, Peter Damilola, Emmanuel Ogunbanjo, Elizabeth Ayodele, Gbenga Elijah, Grace Boboye, and Tobi Akinpelu, with additional consultants in support.A Platform for the African Diaspora:“The African diaspora deserves solutions tailored to its realities,” said the AskNetwork247 team. “Our goal is to shorten the time it takes for talent, entrepreneurs, and businesses to connect. What once took weeks can now happen in seconds.”Contact:Website: https://asknetwork247.com General enquiries: updates@windowshop.aiAskNetwork247 is owned by Windowshop AI Ltd, United Kingdom.

