Common Ground Alliance Announces Partners and Sponsors for Damage Prevention LIVE at The Utility Expo

Interactive experience brings CGA Best Practices to life through real-world applications

This activation is about more than education—it’s about protecting workers, communities and critical infrastructure.” — Brianne Somers, Director, The Utility Expo Show

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Common Ground Alliance (CGA) today announced the partners and sponsors supporting Damage Prevention LIVE, an innovative outdoor interactive experience coming to The Utility Expo in Louisville, Oct. 7-9. This first-of-its-kind educational activation will offer the event’s more than 21,000 attendees from all 50 states the opportunity to engage with hands-on demonstrations highlighting the critical role of mapping, locating, communication, excavation techniques and marking systems in preventing damages to buried utilities."We are pleased to partner with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the Utility Expo to further our shared mission of promoting excavation safety," said CGA President and CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle. "This collaboration provides valuable opportunities to interface with industry professionals, strengthening our collective efforts to protect underground infrastructure and the communities we serve. Together, we can foster a culture of safety that prioritizes proactive prevention measures including CGA’s Best Practices."Damage Prevention LIVE at the Utility Expo will feature an engaging circuit of real-world applications where CGA Best Practices (BP) come to life, with each practice paired with a sponsoring organization that demonstrates its commitment to safety and innovation in the field.The interactive experience includes seven key activations, each focusing on critical damage prevention practices:• Mapping (BP Chapter 6) — Title Sponsor, UtiliSource, LLC• Subsurface Utility Engineering (BP 2.14) — Sponsored by Hexagon | Leica Geosystems• Markers for Underground Facilities (BP 2.5) — Sponsored by 3M• Communication Between Parties (BP 4.14) — Sponsored by Irth• 811 Facility Locate Request (BP 5.1) — Sponsored by GridHawk/LineQuest• Excavation Within the Tolerance Zone (BP 5.20) — Sponsored by Marathon Pipe Line, LLC• Vacuum Excavation (BP 5.32) — Sponsored by Badger Infrastructure Solutions"CGA would like to thank our Damage Prevention LIVE title sponsor – UtiliSource, LLC – for its instrumental role in bringing our excavation Best Practices to life," said Vice President of Marketing and Outreach for CGA, Khrysanne Kerr. "We are also proud to recognize Georgia 811, Indiana 811, JULIE, Inc., MISS DIG, NULCA, OHIO811 and the Power & Communication Contractors Association (PCCA) as supporting sponsors helping bring this landmark educational experience to one of the utility industry’s most exciting shows."According to CGA's 2024 DIRT Report, nearly 200,000 dig-ins to buried utilities occurred across North America last year, impacting service reliability as well as public and worker safety. The partnership between CGA and AEM’s The Utility Expo underscores both organizations' commitment to fostering a culture of safety in the excavation industry.“We recognize that organizations like CGA are leading the way in safety culture with consensus-driven best practices, robust public awareness campaigns and industry collaboration, and we are thrilled to bring these initiatives to life at The Utility Expo in 2025,” said The Utility Expo Show Director Brianne Somers. “This activation is about more than education—it’s about protecting workers, communities and critical infrastructure. The Utility Expo is proud to provide a platform where attendees can gain practical tools and knowledge that directly improve safety on every jobsite.”For more information about Damage Prevention LIVE and to register for The Utility Expo, visit theutilityexpo.com . To learn more about CGA’s Best Practices, visit bestpractices.commongroundalliance.com.About CGA: Common Ground Alliance is a member-driven association of nearly 4,000 damage prevention professionals spanning every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective best practices. CGA has established itself as the preeminent source of damage prevention data and information in an effort to reduce damages to underground facilities in North America through shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

