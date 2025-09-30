Cea Legal Partners with Power Analytics Global Corporation to Deliver AI-Powered Business and Real Estate Investigations

New collaboration combines legal expertise with advanced analytics to speed investigations, improve accuracy, and reduce costs for transactional due diligence.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cea Legal, a boutique law firm specializing in corporate and real estate matters ( www.cealegal.com ), today announced a strategic partnership with Power Analytics to provide clients with Agentic AI-powered tools for investigations and due diligence. The alliance pairs Cea Legal’s deep legal and industry knowledge with Power Analytics’ cutting-edge data analytics and automation to enhance accuracy, accelerate timelines, and lower the cost of critical investigative work.ABOUT CEA LEGALCea Legal is a boutique firm focused on corporate transactions, real estate, compliance, and dispute resolution. The firm is known for pragmatic legal counsel, tailored client service, and a results-driven approach to complex matters.ABOUT POWER ANALYTICS GLOBAL CORPORATIONPower Analytics Global is a global Quantum, AI & ML, IoT, data visualization, and software technology company that specializes in data modernization, intellectual property development, and real-time analytics for a broad range of modern data networks. We are a comprehensive, single source software platform provider for the development of Quantum and AI integration. Power Analytics extensive suite of products allows customers and individuals to take control of their critical data, by reducing cost, automating operations, ensuring security, and improving business continuity.Additional information regarding Power Analytics may be found on Power Analytics’ website at http://www.poweranalytics.com QUOTE CEA LEGAL“Partnering with Power Analytics represents a major step forward for our clients,” said Michele Cea, Founder of Cea Legal. “By integrating AI-powered analytics into our corporate and real estate investigative and due-diligence workflows, we can deliver more accurate results in less time and at lower cost whether we’re vetting our clients’ prospective business partners, conducting a property title and lien search, or monitoring transactions. This collaboration allows us to focus our legal judgment where it matters most while leveraging automation for repetitive, data-intensive tasks.”POWER ANALYTICS GLOBAL CORP, added“Cea Legal demonstrates openness and outside‑the‑box thinking a willingness to plan beyond traditional, static legal approaches to deliver better, more competitive results for its clients,” said Keith Barksdale, Chairman, Power Analytics. “Together we’re combining sophisticated Quantum AI data analytics with domain expertise to produce in-depth, faster, clearer, and more reliable outcomes. Clients will benefit from automated document review, enriched risk profiling via QAI Knowledge Graph Technology, and continuous monitoring capabilities that surface issues earlier and support better decision-making.”KEY USE CASES AND CLIENT BENEFITS- Faster and more in-depth property title and lien searches: QAI Knowledge Graph technology provides real-time automated aggregation and analysis of public and private records, reduces turnaround time and flags encumbrances or irregularities quickly.- Enhanced risk profiling: QAI Knowledge Graph Technology utilizes proprietary Machine-learning models to synthesize corporate filings, adverse-press, litigation history, and sanctions/watchlist data for comprehensive risk assessments.- Automated document review: Agentic AI-assisted extraction and classification of contractual clauses, obligations, and anomalies to streamline review and reduce human error.- Transaction monitoring: Continuous data feeds and alerts to track counterparties, vendors, and transactional activity for compliance and fraud prevention.- Business partner / vendor / tenant background checks: Rapid, multi-source screening that uncovers ownership structures, litigation, regulatory issues, and reputational concerns.- Cost and time efficiencies: Reduced manual search hours and associated costs, faster report delivery, and the ability to scale investigations across multiple assets or counterparties.How it Works (brief)Clients engaging Cea Legal will have the option to leverage Power Analytics’ platform as part of the firm’s special investigation and due-diligence services. Cea Legal attorneys will provide a detailed special research report that will interpret and validate analytics outputs to the client, ensuring legal-risk context and tailored advice. Data sources, scope, and reporting formats are configurable to client needs and confidentiality standards.

