NKCF Honors Dr. Steven Greenstein of the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute as 2025 Ophthalmology Doctor of the Year

Third NKCF Award at CLEI Highlights Institute’s Unparalleled Commitment to Keratoconus Patients

Being ‘on the cutting edge’ of the first major innovation for keratoconus in decades ignited my lifelong passion for this work,” — Dr. Steven Greenstein

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Keratoconus Foundation (NKCF) has named Dr. Steven Greenstein, Medical Director and Director of Refractive Surgery at the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute (CLEI) and its Center for Keratoconus, as the 2025 Ophthalmology recipient of the NKCF Keratoconus Doctor of the Year Award This honor marks a historic milestone: CLEI is now home to three NKCF-recognized physicians—Dr. Peter S. Hersh, Dr. John Gelles, and now Dr. Greenstein—making it the only keratoconus specialty center in the nation with this distinction. For patients living with keratoconus (KC), it underscores CLEI’s unmatched expertise and leadership in delivering innovative, compassionate, and comprehensive care.Dr. Greenstein is internationally recognized for his contributions to crosslinking research, corneal reshaping, and patient-centered innovation. As co-inventor of the Corneal Tissue Addition Keratoplasty (CTAK) procedure, developed with Dr. John Gelles and Dr. Peter Hersh, he has helped redefine the surgical landscape for keratoconus.“Being ‘on the cutting edge’ of the first major innovation for keratoconus in decades ignited my lifelong passion for this work,” said Dr. Greenstein, reflecting on his early involvement in corneal collagen crosslinking research at CLEI.Dr. Greenstein has championed a fully integrated care model that addresses every stage of keratoconus management—routine exams, specialty contact lenses, crosslinking, corneal reshaping, and surgical vision correction—all under one roof. This unique approach ensures patients are presented with the full range of treatment options, tailored to their individual vision goals.Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Greenstein is recognized for his deep empathy and commitment to patient education. He often cares for young patients facing their first chronic condition, taking time to reassure them that keratoconus is manageable and that their treatment journey will be guided with compassion and clarity.Looking ahead, Dr. Greenstein remains focused on advancing early detection efforts, advocating for pediatric screening, and continuing to refine surgical techniques that improve not just vision, but quality of life for people with keratoconus.About the Cornea and Laser Eye InstituteThe Cornea and Laser Eye Institute (CLEI) in Teaneck, NJ, is home to the nation’s first dedicated Center for Keratoconus, offering state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, Keratoconus surgery and advanced surgical options, and a uniquely integrated model of care. With three NKCF-recognized doctors—Dr. Peter S. Hersh, Dr. John Gelles, and Dr. Steven Greenstein—CLEI stands at the forefront of keratoconus research, treatment, and patient advocacy.

