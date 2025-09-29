Slovenia’s Research & Innovation landscape: a Science Diplomacy Factsheet

SLOVENIA, September 29 - The factsheet is available in printed and digital formats and can serve as working tool for Slovenian diplomatic and consular missions abroad in promoting science, Slovenian research organizations, and researchers, their knowledge, achievements, experience, and international connections.

The factsheet presents and illustrates the key elements of the Slovenian research, and innovation landscape, including its key stakeholders, overarching strategic priorities and objectives, key legislative features, and values for key indicators of Slovenia's development in the field of R&I.

A significant part of the factsheet is devoted to a consolidated presentation of Slovenian public research organizations, which was designed from their contributions and reflects key elements of their international activities and cooperation. The information provided can be useful to anyone working in the field of connecting Slovenian research organizations with actors abroad and represents a basis for directing interest in international cooperation and networking to relevant public research organizations.

The factsheet also provides information on key national research infrastructures and Slovenia's integration into international and EU research infrastructures, as these represent one of the key building blocks of a modern scientific research system and can also act as a powerful element of deepening international collaborations and attracting global talent. The factsheet highlights some emerging scientific and innovation areas, such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, gene therapies, and carbon-free technologies, and outlines the activities and the approach that is being developed and established in these areas in Slovenia.

As a modern tool of science diplomacy, the factsheet can serve to further connect Slovenian actors in R&I with actors and potential partners abroad and contribute to the recognition and promotion of the key advantages of Slovenian research organizations in a global context.