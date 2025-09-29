Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Competition

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of an artist competition and site selection for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial, to be located at Pier 1 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. This month marked the fifth anniversary of Justice Ginsburg's passing on September 18, 2020, and the announcement is a milestone in honoring the legacy of the trailblazing Supreme Court Justice and Brooklyn native. The memorial will celebrate Justice Ginsburg's extraordinary contributions to civil rights, gender equality and the rule of law, while providing a space for reflection and inspiration in one of New York's most iconic waterfront parks.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a daughter of Brooklyn who became a giant of American jurisprudence,” Governor Hochul said. “Over her forty years of service as a federal judge, Justice Ginsburg transformed the law, leading with grit and grace. This memorial will ensure that future generations can visit her home borough and be inspired by her unwavering commitment to equal justice under law, her brilliant legal mind and her determination to dismantle barriers. Today, we honor her unparalleled legacy in creating a space that represents a beacon of hope for every American.”

Jane C. Ginsburg, daughter of Justice Ginsburg, and Clara Spera, granddaughter of Justice Ginsburg said, “We are delighted at the Governor's announcement of this memorial to our mother and grandmother, sited in the borough where she was born and raised. We are excited to learn how artists propose to honor her formidable legacy.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial will be a lasting tribute to one of New York’s most extraordinary leaders and a source of inspiration for generations to come. By launching the artist competition, we are opening the door to bold and creative visions that honor Justice Ginsburg’s fight for equality, her trailblazing career, and her enduring impact on American society. This memorial will not only celebrate her life, but also invite reflection on the values she championed — justice, fairness, and progress.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazing Brooklynite whose storied career in public service advanced justice, fairness, and equal rights for all of us. I am thrilled that Brooklyn will honor her legacy with a site for others to reflect and find inspiration in her story. Creative expression is at the heart of Brooklyn's cultural identity, and I look forward to seeing the many ways that artists will seek to capture Justice Ginsburg's story. Thank you to Governor Hochul for spearheading this effort.”

Brooklyn Bridge Park President Eric Landau said, “We are honored to host this memorial for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her historic legacy as a trailblazer for justice, equality, and opportunity continues to inspire generations, and it is a privilege to provide a space where the community can gather to reflect on her extraordinary life and enduring impact.”

The Call for Artists invites submissions from artists and design teams to create a memorial that highlights Justice Ginsburg's profound impact on American law and society. The competition will be conducted in two phases, with finalists from Phase 1 selected in Spring 2026 to advance to Phase 2 for detailed proposal development.

Artists and design teams interested in participating in the competition can find detailed information and application materials. The deadline for Phase 1 submissions is February 2, 2026.

The project is supported by a $1 million state capital grant administered through Empire State Development, with the members of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Commission working to raise additional private funds to augment the project budget. The Commission, originally established in 2020, includes Justice Ginsburg's family members, former clerks and leaders from the arts and advocacy communities.