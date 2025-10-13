SMB Services Strengthens North American Presence with Canadian Expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMB Services , a globally recognized financial services company, today announced its expansion into Canada with the appointment of Meherban Faroogh as Managing Director – Canada. This strategic move strengthens SMB Services’ North American presence and extends its ability to deliver finance and intelligent digital solutions to businesses across the region.Many Canadian businesses continue to grapple with outdated systems, manual processes, and limited access to senior financial expertise. SMB Services addresses these challenges with automated accounting and tax solutions tailored to Canadian regulations, integrated analytics that provide real-time visibility, and CFO-level advisory to strengthen cash flow management and forecasting. Its AI-powered tools and intelligent dashboards deliver financial insights that were once available only to large corporations.Canada represents a dynamic and growing market where small and mid-sized businesses are seeking innovative ways to remain competitive. With its stable regulatory environment, strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, and rising demand for automated financial processes, Canada is an ideal market for SMB Services to introduce its technology-driven model of financial services and advisory.In just five years, SMB Services has become a trusted advisor to small and mid-sized enterprises worldwide, serving more than 100 clients across 40 industries and completing over 400 projects. The company maintains a 95% client retention rate and helps businesses achieve 30–40% cost savings by streamlining finance functions and providing strategic advisory.SMB Services continues to invest in AI and financial expertise, offering predictive analytics, automated workflows, and real-time insights that enable businesses to anticipate market shifts and build long-term competitiveness in the digital economy.Meherban Faroogh brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in finance and transformation across Canada, the UK, and Pakistan. He has held senior roles at PwC Pakistan, Bank of America, National Bank of Pakistan, and Enbridge, where he led ERP and transformation initiatives. He also founded BPS Partners, a consulting firm focused on business transformation.Meherban Faroogh commented: “Canada’s dynamic and competitive market demands innovation and efficiency. SMB Services combines operational excellence with automation to deliver real value. We aim to help Canadian companies streamline operations and unlock sustainable growth opportunities.” Shanzeh Shunaid , Founder & CEO, SMB Services, added: “Meherban’s broad leadership experience makes him the ideal leader for our Canadian operations. His proven track record in managing complex transformation projects will help us expand our impact in this important market.” Husnain Kazmi , Co-Founder & COO, SMB Services, said: “Our mission is to combine strategic insight with operational rigor. As we expand into Canada, we remain committed to delivering innovation and client-focused service that build long-term trust and drive sustainable growth.”SMB Services now operates across multiple geographies, providing business transformation services that streamline operations, reduce costs, and help companies achieve their business objectives in an increasingly digital-first economy.About SMB ServicesSMB Services is a trusted global financial services partner dedicated to empowering startups, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses with cutting-edge tools and insights essential for thriving in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. By combining AI-enhanced accounting precision with real-time business intelligence, SMB Services delivers tailored solutions across Intelligent Digital Dashboards, Finance & Accounting, Tax, and Business Advisory services.More about SMB Services: https://smbservices.co/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.