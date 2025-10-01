HealthConsent, an AI-Powered Privacy Startup, Launches to Help Americans Control Their Medical Data Privacy

HealthConsent

Newport Beach Startup Launches AI-Driven Platform to Automate Health Data Privacy and Consent Management

Our goal is to restore individual control over personal health information using advanced algorithms and secure consent management” — Dr. Edward Sharpless

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthConsent today announces its launch as an artificial intelligence (AI) startup focused on empowering Americans to proactively manage their personal health data privacy. Founded in Newport Beach, the company offers an AI-powered platform designed to automate the process of privacy requests, including opt-out, suppression, and deletion requests across millions of healthcare data holders.

“Our goal is to restore individual control over personal health information using advanced algorithms and secure consent management,” said Dr. Edward Sharpless, co-founder and CEO of HealthConsent. “We recognized the challenges American patients face when trying to safeguard their data—our AI system streamlines privacy compliance and delivers transparent outcomes at scale.”

As digital health adoption accelerates, patient data privacy concerns continue to rise. Manual opt-out processes are often complex, slow, and ineffective. HealthConsent addresses this pain point with proprietary technology that leverages AI to scan, analyze, and route deletion, suppression and opt-out requests automatically. The platform enables users to select over 7 million providers, clinics, hospitals, health insurers, pharmacies, health information exchanges and labs nationwide, enabling comprehensive and precise control over where their health data is shared or sold. The system monitors privacy status and regulatory changes in real time, enhancing transparency and patient trust.

“AI automation transforms how consumers manage health data consent and privacy,” said Yogesh Shrihari, co-founder of HealthConsent. “We see vast potential to alleviate burdens for both patients and providers, making compliance accessible and actionable.”

How It Works

• Users create a profile at myhealthconsent.org and identify doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, and labs they have visited

• The system generates, submits, and tracks opt-out, suppression and data deletion requests

• Machine learning algorithms continuously monitor privacy status and regulatory changes

• Users receive real-time updates and can adjust consent preferences as needed

Business Solutions

HealthConsent provides a specialized AI-powered platform designed exclusively to support healthcare organizations and companies responding to the critical healthcare data breach crisis. In light of the record 275 million healthcare records exposed in 2024 alone, HealthConsent offers breached organizations a valuable way to rebuild trust and goodwill with their affected members. By providing members with clear, transparent, and automated control over their health data privacy, HealthConsent complements existing breach response efforts that help members actively protect their sensitive information. This proactive approach reduces administrative burdens while enabling organizations to demonstrate a genuine and ongoing commitment to enhancing privacy protections and restoring patient confidence throughout breach recovery.

Pricing and Availability

HealthConsent offers simple plans designed for individuals and organizations to start protecting their health data privacy. Pricing options include:

• Free: $0 per month, for individuals to try basic data broker opt-outs including annual submissions and tracking for the top 40 health data brokers, with email alerts for new brokers.

• Individual: $9 per month, for those who want comprehensive privacy protection. Includes everything in Free plus 7M+ provider coverage, HIPAA restrictions/revocations, HIE and network opt-outs, state privacy opt-outs, auto-completed provider forms, audit trail and confirmations, live dashboard, and priority support. Comes with a 5-day free trial.

• Family: $18 per month, protects up to 4 members together. Includes everything in Individual plus up to 4 separate individual accounts within one household subscription and quick family invites. Comes with a 5-day free trial.

• Business: Custom pricing for organizations requiring scalability and control. Includes everything in Family plus SSO & SCIM provisioning, eligibility management, audit logs, dedicated success manager, and custom integrations. Contact sales for pricing.

Customers can choose to pay monthly or yearly, saving up to 40% with yearly billing. Learn more at myhealthconsent.org/#pricing.

About HealthConsent

HealthConsent is a Newport Beach, Calif.–based startup advancing personal health data privacy through AI automation and secure consent management. Founded by Dr. Edward Sharpless and Yogesh Shrihari, HealthConsent’s platform enables individuals to protect and control their health data in real time, ensuring transparency, regulatory compliance, and continuous privacy monitoring. The company’s mission is to deliver trustworthy, effective solutions that empower millions to safeguard their medical records as digital health evolves.

HealthConsent Product Demo

