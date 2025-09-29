Angela Carter Featured in Influential Women for Leading with Dedication and Empathy in Retail Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teams, Enhancing Customer Experience, and Building Community ConnectionsRecognized by Influential Women as a 2025 featured leader, Angela Carter is a seasoned retail professional known for her ability to balance operational excellence with genuine care for people. As Apparel Sales Lead at Kohl’s in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, she oversees multiple departments, supports associates in reaching sales goals, and ensures customers enjoy meaningful, personalized experiences. With nearly seven years of dedicated service at Kohl’s, Angela has cultivated a leadership style grounded in patience, consistency, and kindness—consistently inspiring her colleagues to grow while keeping customer satisfaction at the forefront.Angela’s career journey reflects both versatility and commitment. Before her tenure at Kohl’s, she built experience in the legal sector as a Paralegal Assistant at Clark & Washington, P.C., and as a Title Examiner/Paralegal at a real estate law firm. Earlier in her career, she excelled in the hospitality industry as a Manager and Training Specialist with Steak ’n Shake, where she developed strong leadership, training, and team-building skills. Her wide-ranging professional background has equipped her with a unique ability to manage diverse responsibilities and mentor others effectively.Her academic achievements underscore her dedication to learning and growth. Angela earned a B.S. in Pre-Law Studies with a minor in Business Management from Toccoa Falls College and completed her Paralegal Certificate at Emory University. Currently, she is advancing her education by pursuing an M.S. at Southern New Hampshire University, expanding her knowledge in organizational leadership and management. This ongoing pursuit of excellence demonstrates her belief in continuous learning as a foundation for strong leadership.Beyond her professional life, Angela is deeply engaged in her community. She serves as a volunteer at Perimeter Church, contributing in roles such as production leadership, stage management, and outreach. These efforts reflect her passion for service and her commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others. She credits her success to hard work, patience, and empathy—values instilled in her from an early age and strengthened throughout her career.For young women entering the retail and service industries, Angela offers advice grounded in both resilience and compassion: embrace flexibility, treat every challenge as an opportunity to learn, and lead with kindness. She recognizes that one of the greatest challenges in retail is balancing evolving technology with authentic human connection, and she emphasizes the importance of never losing sight of the people at the heart of the work.Angela Carter’s story is one of determination, service, and leadership. By combining professional expertise with community involvement and a genuine passion for helping others, she continues to empower both her team and her community. Her feature in Influential Women highlights her role as a leader who not only achieves excellence but also uplifts those around her, leaving a lasting impact on the retail industry and beyond.Learn More about Angela Carter:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-carter Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

