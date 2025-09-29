Oregon & Colorado Growers Top the Chart at California’s National Pumpkin Weigh Off

National Pumpkin Weigh Off 2025 Top 5 Winners

An enormous pumpkin grown by Oregon's Russ Pugh took first place, weighing 2,204.5 pounds, at the National Pumpkin Weigh Off in Wheatland, California.

It’s an incredible amount of work to grow huge pumpkins.” — Russ Pugh, winner, National Pumpkin Weigh Off

WHEATLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the end it was a battle of the out-of-state growers Saturday in California. An enormous pumpkin nicknamed “Fordzilla,” grown by Russ Pugh, of Eugene, Oregon, weighed in at 2,204.5 pounds to take the $15,000 first place prize in one of North America’s most prestigious pumpkin contests, the National Pumpkin Weigh Off at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland, California.Pugh said, “It’s an incredible amount of work to grow huge pumpkins. I’ve been doing this for 24 years. I was second here last year and finally took it home this year. I really did not think I was going to win based on the competition. The greatest thing about growing is the friendships, the best growers are willing to work together, collaborate and share a whole world of knowledge. I have an events background and I truly appreciate what this Weigh Off team has created here.”Brad Bledsoe, of Fort Collins, Colorado took home second place, with a 2123.5 pound giant name “Sasquash”, winning $6000. Bledsoe’s winning pumpkin also happened to be a very pretty pumpkin, and was awarded the coveted Howard Dill award by the judges for an extra $500. Bledsoe missed breaking his own Colorado State record by 67 pounds.Bledsoe said, “It was worth driving the two days here, it was a ton of fun. Based on its shape, I thought my pumpkin would be heavier. It wasn’t until we lifted it to load that I realized it was concave underneath giving us an idea it would go light to estimated weight measurements. I’m actually known in Colorado for growing ugly pumpkins, so it feels really good to finally have a pretty one.”With the highest prize pool in the world of $63,000, the National Pumpkin Weigh Off attracted growers from across the United States and the world. Past winners include Canadian Dave Chan, of Vancouver, British Columbia; and Jim Sherwood, of Mulino, Oregon.In all Saturday, the top 20 pumpkins won cash prizes, totaling over $35,000. If a new World Record had been set, the grower would have received a total bonus of $37,500. The current World Record pumpkin is 2,749 pounds, grown by Travis Gienger of Minnesota.In addition to giant pumpkins, seven additional giant vegetable categories were judged and awarded cash prizes, including bushel gourd, long gourd, tomato, marrow, sunflower, watermelon, and field pumpkin.The Weigh Off opened with the Future Farmers category, where 12 youth, ages seven to 17, entered their giant pumpkins. Trevor Dyson, age 9, took home the top prize of $1,000 for his 825.5 pound giant. All entrants were given an award, with the top ten splitting a total of $3,500 in cash prizes.Volunteers from the California Pumpkin Growers Club emceed and ran logistics for the Weigh Off. The Club is part of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC), the international organization which sets the standards for the competitive weigh offs held around the world and officially tracks every weigh off and pumpkin entered.Open from early-September through early-November, Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm of Wheatland, California, opening to the public in 1973 as a place for local students to experience an agriculture field trip. Bishop’s has grown to a regional destination, offering homemade foods, authentic farm fun and the largest u-pick pumpkin field in the world. Over 350,000 guests visit annually.“When the opportunity to host one of the most prestigious agricultural contests in the world presented itself two years ago, we gave a resounding yes,” said Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm Owner, Wayne Bishop. “It’s just the perfect fit for our business, our passion, and our ag-based community. Standing on the stage with 15 kids who spent their summer growing a giant pumpkin was absolutely heartwarming.”A top goal of the event organizers is getting more adults and youth growing giant pumpkins. If you would like to learn more on potentially growing a giant next year, join our email list at www.pumpkinweighoff.com . You will instantly receive a reply email with a link to download the ’25 Tips to Growing Giant Pumpkins’ and over the coming months, will receive updates when seeds or plants will be available, and how to connect with other giant pumpkin growers.###

