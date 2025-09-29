Former West Loop Storage Relaunched as Athens Secure Storage and Parking in Athens, Texas

Athens Secure Storage and Parking relaunched in Athens, Texas with enhanced security, access, pricing, and digital features.

ATHENS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 12 years, West Loop Storage is rebranding to Athens Secure Storage and offering upgraded amenities while maintaining its reputation for clean, affordable storage with 24/7 access.These self-storage units in Athens, TX , now integrate user-friendly online tools such as mobile bill payments, live unit availability, and promotional pricing updates.Key features that distinguish Athens Secure Storage and Parking include:- Advanced Security Protocols: Customers benefit from gated keypad access, 24/7 surveillance cameras, perimeter fencing, well-lit grounds, frequent pest control, and an SSL-secured website to safely manage rentals and payments.- Accessible and Flexible Facility Use: With 24/7 access and drive-up unit designs, clients can store or retrieve possessions at any time and unload items directly at their unit’s door—minimizing hassle and saving time.- Affordable, Tiered Pricing: Storage units begin at just $79 for medium sizes and $99 for large units, offering high-value solutions for personal, business, or seasonal storage needs. On-site U-Haul truck rentals further smooth moving time.- 50% Off Second and Third Month's Rent: New customers can take advantage of a special limited-time promotion, reducing costs during their initial rental period.This new name shows our focus on better service and stronger security.Athens Secure Storage and Parking meets diverse storage demands with various unit sizes—from 10×15 spaces ideal for household items and small business inventory, up to expansive 10×20 units capable of accommodating items from large home moves or commercial needs.The facility’s strategic location on TX-7 Loop ensures convenient access for customers in surrounding communities, including Dauphin, Crescent Heights, Pine Grove, Virginia Hill, Shady Oaks, Malakoff, Walton, Baxter, and Trinidad.We won customers' hearts, and they win ours when they give reviews like:“Im very impressed with how well-maintained this non-climate-controlled facility is. The units were exceptionally clean, and the security cameras provide a real sense of security, which is a big plus. The drive-up units were a game-changer for me! super convenient, and the ample parking space easily accommodates larger vehicles. On top of all that, AJ provided outstanding customer service. They were incredibly welcoming and helpful throughout the entire process. I can't recommend this place enough! “- Neva NailsAbout Athens Secure Storage & ParkingAthens Secure Storage and Parking invites residents and business owners to experience the seamless storage process: size selection, secure move-in, 24/7 access—all backed by modern security and pricing transparency.For more information or to reserve a unit, please visit https://www.athenssecurestorage.com Location: 3021 NW Loop 7, Athens, TX 75751

