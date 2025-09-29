Shonda Bernadin Featured in Influential Women for Leadership in Engineering, Education, and Research

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Innovation and Inspiring the Next Generation in AI and EngineeringShonda Bernadin, Ph.D., recognized by Influential Women as a 2025 featured leader, is an esteemed engineering educator and researcher specializing in speech and image processing, natural language processing, data analysis, and artificial intelligence. She earned her B.S. from Florida A&M University, her M.S. from the University of Florida, and her Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Florida State University—where she made history as the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in engineering from the institution. Recently promoted to Full Professor at Florida A&M University, Dr. Bernadin also holds the prestigious Google Endowed Professorship, awarded in recognition of her leadership in ethical generative AI, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and unwavering commitment to advancing students in STEM.Throughout her career, Dr. Bernadin has been a passionate advocate for increasing diversity and inclusion within the engineering and technology sectors. She leads the Speech Processing and Data Analysis Laboratory (SPADAL) at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, mentoring students while conducting pioneering research in speech perception and related technologies. Her work has earned numerous institutional and national honors, highlighting her contributions to both research and education. Dr. Bernadin has also spearheaded initiatives such as a semiconductor manufacturing training program and a student-led virtual AI art museum, both designed to broaden access to technology education and engage communities in innovation.Dr. Bernadin maintains active memberships in professional and community organizations, including the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers, Society of Women Engineers, and the American Society for Engineering Education. Her involvement underscores her commitment to professional growth, collaboration, and fostering opportunities for students and peers alike.Dr. Bernadin attributes her success to her commitment to lifelong learning, mentoring, and embracing challenges as opportunities to grow. She views expanding her research, programs, and initiatives as one of the most significant opportunities in her field, allowing her to increase impact and broaden access to education and innovation. The career advice she values most is to stay curious, continuously learn from others, and consistently bring her best self to every endeavor. To young women entering STEM, she encourages courage, clarity of goals and priorities, and the pursuit of education and personal growth at every opportunity.At the heart of Dr. Bernadin’s work and personal philosophy are determination, continuous learning, and effective organization. She emphasizes time management, setting achievable goals, and embracing challenges as opportunities for growth.Through her dedication, leadership, and advocacy, Dr. Shonda Bernadin continues to inspire the next generation of engineers, advancing innovation while creating meaningful impact in STEM education and research.Learn More about Shonda Bernadin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shonda-bernadin or through FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, https://eng.famu.fsu.edu/ece/people/bernadin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

