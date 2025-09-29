Influential Women Highlights Tehila Seftel for Leadership in Construction Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Excellence and Innovation in New York City Construction ProjectsCelebrated by Influential Women as a 2025 featured professional, Tehila Seftel is a highly skilled Senior Project Manager at Hunter Roberts Construction Group, recognized for her expertise in construction management. A graduate of Princeton University with a B.S.E. in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Tehila has spent nearly a decade developing her career with a particular focus on MEPS (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Sprinkler) systems across a wide variety of high-impact projects. Her portfolio includes high-rise residential buildings, healthcare facilities, life sciences laboratories, marine projects, and major restoration efforts throughout the New York City Metropolitan Area.Expertise in Complex Construction ManagementTehila is known for her exceptional attention to detail, technical proficiency, and ability to manage complex project logistics. From project scheduling to cost control and site reporting, she ensures every project meets rigorous standards for quality, safety, and efficiency. Rising through multiple leadership roles at Hunter Roberts, including starting as an intern, Tehila has developed a deep understanding of field operations, trade coordination, and quality control, which has made her a trusted leader on every team she joins. She is also an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the nation’s oldest civil engineering society, demonstrating her commitment to professional development and industry advancement.A Career Guided by Mentorship and PassionTehila attributes much of her success to the mentors who encouraged her to take on increasing responsibility and thrive in the fast-paced, high-stakes environment of construction. Their guidance helped her build confidence, sharpen her skills, and develop the leadership qualities that define her approach today.Advice for the Next GenerationFor young women entering the engineering and construction industry, Tehila emphasizes the importance of curiosity, boldness, and continuous learning. She encourages newcomers to approach challenges creatively, especially in specialized areas like healthcare construction, to ask questions, and to embrace every opportunity to grow their expertise. According to Tehila, diving in with confidence and maintaining a passion for learning are the keys to building a successful and fulfilling career.Building a Lasting ImpactThrough her work, Tehila Seftel continues to contribute to the growth and advancement of the construction industry, setting a standard for professionalism, leadership, and collaboration. Her commitment to quality, innovation, and mentorship ensures that her contributions will have a lasting impact on both the projects she leads and the teams she inspires.Learn More about Tehila Seftel:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tehila-seftel Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

