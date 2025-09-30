OMODA&JAECOO’s parent company Chery’s Landmark HKEX Listing Fuels New Growth in UAE and Worldwide

The parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., has officially been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The parent company of OMODA&JAECOO , Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (stock code: 9973.HK), has officially been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).As the largest IPO in the automobile industry on HKEX so far this year, the listing represents a major milestone in Chery's global capital market journey while reinforcing its commitment to international expansion, including the Middle East and the UAE.In its debut, Chery issued 297 million H shares at HK$30.75 per share, raising approximately HK$9.145 billion. The IPO attracted 13 cornerstone investors, including leading global asset managers, insurance groups, and key industrial players, showcasing strong confidence in Chery's long-term growth. On its first trading day, the stock surged to HK$34.2 per share, up 11.22% from the offering price.At the listing ceremony, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., expressed his gratitude to global stakeholders and said: "This listing on HKEX is not just an entry into the international capital market but a new beginning. With the trust of our partners, investors, and users worldwide, including those in the Middle East, Chery is committed to accelerating innovation and contributing to sustainable mobility solutions globally."Strong Regional Growth and Upcoming UAE LaunchesThe achievement comes at a time when Chery is strengthening its presence in the UAE and wider Middle East through its OMODA&JAECOO brands, which have quickly gained recognition for their advanced technology, intelligent features, and futuristic design.Following its highly successful debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) will soon be launched in the UAE, bringing advanced hybrid efficiency and performance to local drivers. In addition, the OMODA C7 is expected to make its UAE debut by the end of the year, extending the crossover line-up and offering more choice to regional consumers.The UAE, with its growing appetite for sustainable and smart mobility, has been identified as a priority market in Chery's global roadmap.Looking Ahead – International User Summit 2025 Further strengthening ties with its global community, OMODA&JAECOO will host the International User Summit 2025 in China this October, under the theme "CO-CREATE CO-DEFINE." The summit will feature three key programs - NEXT SHOW, NEXT DRIVE, and NEXT COOL.Adding to the excitement, the summit will also spotlight AiMOGA, OMODA&JAECOO's humanoid robot, symbolizing the brand's ambition to fuse AI, robotics, and mobility into everyday life.Driving the Future of MobilityBacked by its landmark listing on HKEX, Chery is now positioned to accelerate global expansion, lead in new energy and intelligent technologies, and deliver greater value to its customers and partners in the UAE and beyond. The milestone underscores Chery's vision to become an innovation-driven, globally trusted leader in the smart mobility ecosystem.In July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO climbed to the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, while its cumulative exports surpassed 5 million units, achieving the remarkable "Dual 500" milestone and marking a breakthrough in its globalization strategy.

