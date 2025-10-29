Global Endurance Drive Confirms OMODA&JAECOO Hybrids’ Leadership in Range and Efficiency

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO , the new-generation intelligent automotive brand, has once again demonstrated its global leadership in hybrid innovation during the International User Summit 2025 in Wuhu, China.As part of the Summit, the company hosted the “Ten-Nation Hybrid Marathon” — a cross-border test drive covering over 600 km through China’s scenic routes. The event brought together media representatives from ten countries, including the UAE, to experience the performance of three advanced hybrid models: OMODA 5 SHS-H, JAECOO 5 SHS-H (HEV), and OMODA 7 SHS-P (PHEV).Segment-Leading Range and Fuel EconomyAs part of this global test, media representatives from ten countries, including the UAE, participated in the Ten-Nation Hybrid Marathon held in China, following the same 600 km route that combined urban streets, highways, and mountainous terrain. During the drive, the OMODA 7 SHS-P achieved an impressive 1,192 km combined range with an average fuel consumption of just 4.8L/100km, showcasing its exceptional energy efficiency, range stability, and reliability. While the event was conducted under uniform road conditions in China, the consistent results across participating teams demonstrated the vehicles’ strong adaptability and potential to perform efficiently in diverse driving environments worldwide.Super Hybrid Technology Built for Real-World ConditionsThe test covered an extensive mix of city streets, highways, and mountainous roads, confirming the adaptability of OMODA&JAECOO hybrids to various terrains and climates. Powered by the fifth-generation 1.5T hybrid-dedicated engine — achieving 44.5% thermal efficiency, one of the highest in the industry — the models delivered exceptional range, stability, and low fuel consumption even under challenging environments.The SHS Super Hybrid System integrates three core components: a 1.5TDGI hybrid engine with six advanced combustion technologies; a super electric hybrid DHT that seamlessly switches between drive modes; and a high-performance hybrid battery offering 90 km EV-only range(WLTP) and 3.3 kW external discharge — ideal for outdoor or emergency use. This innovation ensures what the brand calls “Four Supremes” — super power, super range, ultra-low fuel consumption, and refined performance.Quiet, Smooth, and Comfortable – Perfect for Urban UAE LifestylesThe hybrid models impressed with EV-level quietness and comfort, particularly in city driving. Thanks to advanced ENC noise cancellation, dual-layer acoustic glass, and intelligent electric-drive prioritization below 60 km/h, cabin noise was dramatically reduced — even at 120 km/h highway speeds. UAE media participants praised the in-cabin calm as “luxurious, effortless, and ideal for long commutes,” making these hybrids an excellent match for urban UAE lifestyles.Dynamic Power and Efficiency – One Car, Two WorldsCombining responsive performance with outstanding efficiency, the OMODA 5 SHS-H delivers 165 kW combined power and 310 Nm motor torque, offering instant acceleration up to 175 km/h. Whether navigating mountainous roads or UAE’s smooth highways, the hybrid system maintained seamless coordination between engine and motor — reflecting the brand’s user-centric design philosophy: “Power when you want it, efficiency when you need it.”Driving the Future of Intelligent and Sustainable MobilityThe Ten-Nation Test marks another step forward in OMODA&JAECOO’s mission to deliver sustainable, intelligent mobility solutions. The success of the SHS platform highlights the company’s readiness to meet the evolving preferences of UAE drivers — combining fuel savings, driving pleasure, and advanced connectivity in one package.Held under the theme “CO-CREATE · CO-DEFINE”, the OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit 2025 showcased not only hybrid innovation but also the brand’s commitment to intelligent co-creation. The debut of the AiMOGA intelligent robot, jointly developed by OMODA&JAECOO, underscored this vision — bringing futuristic AI integration into the automotive experience.As OMODA&JAECOO continues to expand across the UAE, the results of this global hybrid test reaffirm the brand’s commitment to delivering efficient, eco-friendly, and intelligent vehicles that perfectly align with the region’s vision for a greener, smarter future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.