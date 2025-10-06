Central California Alliance for Health launches TotalCare (HMO D-SNP)

Central California Alliance for Health logo next to National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation seals

Medicare Advantage plan offers all-in-one solution

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), the regional Medi-Cal managed health plan for more than 440,000 members, announces the launch of TotalCare (HMO D-SNP). This Medicare Advantage plan is a Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) that offers all-in-one care for those eligible for Medi-Cal and Medicare. Enrollment begins October 15, with coverage starting January 1, 2026.TotalCare is available to individuals in Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and have Medi-Cal through the Alliance. The TotalCare plan brings Medicare and Medi-Cal services together into a single plan to simplify access to care and offers supplemental benefits not provided by Medicare or Medi-Cal.“Launching TotalCare reflects our ongoing commitment to making health care easier to access,” said Michael Schrader, CEO of the Alliance. “By bringing Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits under one umbrella, we can help coordinate care seamlessly and provide additional support to those who need it most.”TotalCare provides coordinated coverage for individuals who often face complex health needs. By combining services through one plan, members use a single ID card, have one phone number for assistance and can rely on a dedicated care coordinator to help connect them with health care services. Care coordinators are available to answer questions, arrange authorizations, support transitions after hospital stays and connect members with community resources.Coverage includes $0 copays for doctor and hospital visits, no plan premiums or coverage gaps, low- or no-cost prescription drugs, and extra benefits like enhanced vision care, a flexible spending card to purchase over-the-counter health items, access to fitness programs and worldwide ER/urgent care coverage.The Annual Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Alliance members can also enroll whenever they turn 65 years old and enroll in Medicare Parts A and B, are over 65 and begin receiving Medi-Cal benefits through the Alliance or are over 21 years old and have been disabled for over 24 months. For more information about eligibility and enrollment, visit www.thealliance.health/totalcare or call 833-530-9015 (TTY: 800-735-2929, Dial 711).About Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance)The Alliance is a regional Medi-Cal managed care health plan established in 1996, dedicated to improving access to health care for over 440,000 members in Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties. The organization has received full accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for both Health Plan Accreditation and Health Equity Accreditation. Operating under the state’s County Organized Health System (COHS) model, the Alliance connects members with providers to deliver timely services and care, emphasizing prevention, early detection and effective treatment. With vision of “healthy people, healthy communities,” the Alliance remains committed to enhancing access to quality health care for its members. For more information, visit www.thealliance.health.If you have questions, call TotalCare (HMO D-SNP) at 833-530-9015 (TTY: 800-735-2929 (Dial 711)), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week (except Thanksgiving and Christmas) from October 1 through March 31, and Monday to Friday (except holidays) from April 1 through September 30.TotalCare (HMO D-SNP) is a Medicare Advantage plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California Medicaid program. Enrollment in TotalCare depends on contract renewal. TotalCare is the trade name of Central California Alliance for Health. TotalCare is a registered trademark of the Santa Cruz-Monterey-Merced-San Benito-Mariposa Managed Medical Care Commission, a California public entity, operating as Central California Alliance for Health.###H5692_2026_0124 File & Use 09.30.2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.