Cornwell Quality Tools Partners with Susan G. Komen® to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer

Cornwell Quality Tools is proud to announce a special partnership with the Susan G. Komen® Foundation during the month of October.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornwell Quality Tools is proud to announce a special partnership with the Susan G. KomenFoundation during the month of October to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.Throughout October, Cornwell Tools will feature a pink October flyer showcasing a wide range of products. For every item sold from this flyer, a portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization. Cornwell franchise owners , employees, and customers are part of a community that supports one another,” said Robert Studenic, President and CEO. “By partnering with Susan G. Komen, we’re joining the fight against breast cancer and helping to fund groundbreaking research and lifesaving programs.”This initiative reflects Cornwell Tools’ commitment not only to providing high-quality tools to professional technicians but also to making a positive impact on the lives of our employees, customers and their families, and communities across the nation.Cornwell Quality Tools encourages everyone to get involved during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Regardless of whether you’re purchasing products from our Pink October flyer, you can spread awareness and show support for loved ones who have been impacted by breast cancer.About Cornwell Quality ToolsFounded in 1919, Cornwell Quality Tools is the oldest mobile tool franchise in the United States. With a network of over 800 franchisees and growing, Cornwell provides professional-grade tools and equipment directly to automotive technicians nationwide. Built on quality, trust, and innovation, Cornwell continues to support professionals who depend on tools every day. For more information, visit www.cornwelltools.com About Susan G. KomenSusan G. Komenis the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Through research, advocacy, and community-based support programs, Komen helps millions of people worldwide.

