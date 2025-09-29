Skanteq Launches Affordable, No-App, Code-Free AR Platform for Businesses and Marketers

Skanteq - Augmented Reality With No App or Coding Skanteq - Augmented Reality in Minutes With No App

New platform makes immersive AR marketing accessible, scalable, and easy to launch in minutes without apps or technical knowledge

For too long, AR has been viewed as costly, complicated, and out of reach for most businesses. Skanteq is changing that.” — Ron Fountain, CEO & Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMartech startup Skanteq today announced the launch of its no-app, no-code augmented reality (AR) platform, designed to help marketers deliver immersive customer experiences without technical or financial barriers typically seen with AR solutions.“Bringing Skanteq to market represents a major step forward in making AR truly accessible,” said Ron Fountain, CEO and Founder of Skanteq. “For too long, AR has been viewed as costly, complicated, and out of reach for most businesses. Skanteq is changing that.”Skanteq’s browser-based platform enables businesses to transform physical touch points—such as packaging, print, signage, and collateral—into interactive digital experiences that can be accessed instantly via QR code. No app downloads or technical skills are required to create or view AR campaigns.“Along with accessibility, our focus at Skanteq has been on simplicity and scalability,” said Tim Wagner, Chief Operating Officer. “We wanted to give marketers and businesses a tool that works seamlessly—without the need for coding, app downloads, or developers. The result is a platform that anyone can adopt and deploy quickly, delivering interactive experiences that are impactful, easy to manage, and simple to measure performance.”Platform HighlightsInstant Accessibility – End-users engage by scanning a QR code; no app installation needed.Ease of Use – Launch campaigns in minutes with zero coding or technical knowledge.Cross-Industry Scalability – Designed for businesses and brands of all sizes.Dynamic Updating – Modify campaigns anytime to extend the value of printed materials.Skanteq is currently offering free trials for early adopters interested in exploring AR-enabled marketing strategies.About SkanteqSkanteq is a marketing technology company delivering accessible, affordable, and scalable augmented reality experiences through its proprietary Xtynded Reality™ Engine. The platform empowers businesses to create and deploy no-code, app-free AR campaigns that connect physical media with digital engagement.For more information, visit www.skanteq.com Media and other inquiries: info@skanteq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.