Dubai Strengthens Global Dermatology Leadership as MEIDAM Congress 2025 Opens with Strong International Participation

MEIDAM Congress Opening Ceremony

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th International MEIDAM Congress opened yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre with a landmark opening ceremony attended by H.E. Professor Alawi AlSheikh, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, alongside presidents and representatives of leading dermatology societies from around the world.With a projected total of over 5,000 delegates to attend the congress across three days till 27 September, MEIDAM 2025 marks its milestone 10th edition with its strongest participation to date, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for medical science, education, and innovation.Organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the MEIDAM Association as the Scientific Organiser, this year’s edition has set a new benchmark for international collaboration in dermatology and aesthetic medicine.A Decade of Growth and a Dynamic Future“Today we celebrate a decade of MEIDAM Congress, a journey that has transformed this meeting into one of the most important international platforms for scientific exchange in dermatology,” said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM Congress and the MEIDAM Association. “The energy at the opening ceremony, with global societies and thousands of experts joining under one roof, reflects the value of education, research, and the Power of We.”Looking Ahead“Dubai is proud to host MEIDAM in its landmark 10th year, further strengthening the city’s position as a premier destination for global medical congresses,” said Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live at Dubai World Trade Centre. “The outstanding attendance on the first day confirms the congress’ significance and sets the stage for a successful three days of knowledge exchange.”Global Scientific Community in DubaiThe opening day featured the participation of senior leaders from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV), the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) UK, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), alongside regional and national dermatology societies from the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.With over 150 sessions scheduled, MEIDAM 2025 is showcasing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), regenerative medicine, and top diagnostic and therapeutic technologies set to redefine the dermatology landscape within the UAE and beyond.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Media Contact:Athar AhmedMEIDAM Congress Media OfficeEmail: athar@meidamassociation.comPhone: +971 50 599 9657

