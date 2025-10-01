iGrow News Launches AgTech Market Intel Dashboard to Track Global Trends

New platform delivers real-time insights into funding, innovation, partnerships, and market activity across global AgTech.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iGrow News, a leading platform for agriculture technology news, today announced the launch of its new iGrow Dashboard, a data-driven tool designed to provide professionals with real-time insights into funding, innovation, partnerships, and market activity across the global AgTech sector.The dashboard leverages over 5,000 articles published by iGrow News since 2021, converting them into structured data points. Users will be able to analyze industry activity across regions, track company expansion by continent, and monitor partnerships and investment patterns.A Data-Driven Extension of iGrow NewsThe initiative reflects iGrow News’ mission to go beyond headlines and offer stakeholders access to actionable intelligence. By mapping years of coverage into structured insights, the dashboard aims to support decision-making for investors, entrepreneurs, corporations, and policymakers.“Our readers rely on iGrow News to stay informed about developments in AgTech and CEA,” said Sepehr Achard, COO and Co-Founder of AgTech Media Group. “With this dashboard, we are transforming news into data that can be explored, filtered, and applied to real-world strategies. It’s an evolution of our role as a trusted industry resource.”“This launch is not just about technology — it’s about accessibility,” added Harry Duran, CEO and Co-Founder of AgTech Media Group. “We are giving the global AgTech community a clear, data-backed view of how the industry is evolving. Whether you’re an investor, a grower, or a policymaker, this dashboard provides the insights you need to move forward with confidence.”Subscription Options and Custom ResearchThe iGrow Dashboard will be available exclusively through the iGrow Network at https://network.igrownews.com . Users can subscribe to either: iGrow Network Pro – offering access to the dashboard and community benefits. iGrow Network+ – providing deeper engagement, visibility, and early access to reports.Or hire AgTech Media Group for customized market research services, powered by the same structured data behind the dashboard.“The iGrow Network is designed to connect professionals with not only the latest news but also the tools they need to succeed,” said Diletta Di Iorio, Head of iGrow Network. “By adding this dashboard to our platform, we are equipping members with reliable data to inform investment, innovation, and business strategies.”Key Features of the iGrow Dashboard-> Funding Tracking: Monitor rounds across the different segments.-> Innovation by Country: Visualize where new solutions are emerging.-> Partnership Mapping: See which companies are collaborating and where.-> Expansion Trends: Track which continents companies are moving into.-> Market Activity Levels: Understand sector momentum at a glance.About iGrow NewsiGrow News is a global media platform dedicated to agriculture technology and controlled environment agriculture. With more than 45,000 monthly readers and over 5,000 published articles since 2021, iGrow News delivers trusted news, market reports, and thought leadership to entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers.For more information, visit https://igrownews.com Press ContactAgTech Media Group LLC2810 North Church Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19802, USAPhone: +1 212-882-1094Email: hello@agtechmediagroup.com

