Tracy Learning Center Injury Raises Questions About Charter School Safety and Oversight

Injury at Tracy Learning Center raises oversight concerns as CEO Carolyn Woods faces questions about student safety and accountability.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent incident at Tracy Learning Center (TLC), where a student sustained serious injuries from an alleged hazardous condition on campus, is drawing attention to broader concerns about safety oversight in California’s charter schools.

While charter schools are legally required to follow the same health and safety regulations as traditional public schools, they operate with less day-to-day oversight from districts. Unlike district schools, charters cannot typically access local bond funds for facilities maintenance and are largely responsible for policing their own campuses. This structure raises questions about whether students are adequately protected in environments funded by taxpayers but governed independently.

A 2024 state audit found that many California schools – both district and charter alike - are struggling with deferred maintenance and unsafe facility conditions, from structural deterioration to missing safety equipment. Charter schools in particular face financial hurdles, with limited access to funding streams for repairs and upkeep.

“Every parent deserves to know their child is safe at school,” said Alex Boris, Senior Trial Attorney at J&Y Law. “What happened at Tracy Learning Center is just a warning sign. When schools are underfunded and under-supervised, hazards go unnoticed, and children pay the price.”

TLC is led by Carolyn Woods, the school’s Chief Executive Officer, responsible for overseeing more than 1,300 students. She has served as CEO since 2021.

Meanwhile, Boris is already known for his work defending students in dangerous school environments. In 2024, he and J&Y Law obtained the #1 settlement in San Diego County in the category of School Safety, following the case Brown v. Vista United School District. That recognition from TopVerdict.com highlights Boris's proven record of holding schools accountable when they put students at risk.

Nationwide, more than 200,000 children visit emergency rooms each year for playground-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. California law requires schools to conduct certified playground inspections and ongoing maintenance, but enforcement relies heavily on individual schools’ compliance.

“Charter schools play a growing role in California’s education system,” added Boris. “But with public funding comes public responsibility. If oversight gaps allow safety to slip through the cracks, it is fair to ask whether this model is putting students at risk.”

The family of the injured child described the ordeal as both traumatic and preventable.

“Our child should have been safe at school,” the parents said in a statement. “Instead, we watched him struggle through the pain of several surgeries because a hazard was ignored. This never should have happened.”

They added:

“No family should have to experience what we are going through. Schools are supposed to protect children, not expose them to risks that could have been fixed with proper care and attention.”

The incident at Tracy Learning Center is now the subject of active litigation. Filed under Case No. STK-CV-UPI-2024-0003400 in the San Joaquin County Superior Court, advocates say it highlights the urgent need for more transparency and accountability in how schools - especially charter campuses - manage their facilities and ensure student safety.

