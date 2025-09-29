National Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990 Provides Immediate Crisis Counseling to People Affected by Shooting and Fire at Michigan Church

The Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH), at 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone experiencing emotional distress related to the shooting and fire setting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township. An event like this can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses, and even those who watch related media reports on television.

The DDH is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster. Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

The Helpline, available at 1-800-985-5990 or www.samhsa.gov/ddh, immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers. The Helpline staff provide confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services. Spanish speakers can press “2” for bilingual support. Callers can also connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages via third-party interpretation services by indicating their preferred language to the responding counselor. For Deaf and Hard of Hearing ASL Callers: Please text or call the DDH at 1-800-985-5990 using your preferred Relay provider.