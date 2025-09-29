Chad Braunschweig Convicted of Assault in the First Degree for Shooting at the Black Angus

September 25, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska) Today, Chad Douglas Braunschweig, 37, was convicted by an Anchorage Jury of Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment.

The convictions stem from an incident on Dec. 27, 2024, where the victim was shot in the chest in an alley behind the Black Angus Inn. The evidence at trial showed that Braunschweig, angry over a previous incident with the victim, left his room at the Black Angus followed by the victim’s girlfriend. Braunschweig voiced his anger at the victim and intention to shoot someone while the victim’s girlfriend begged him to stop. Braunschweig continued down the alley, and within moments, shot the victim through the chest with a 9mm pistol. Braunschweig then calmly walked back to his room. When officers arrived, they found the victim’s girlfriend attempting to stop the bleeding with her hands. The victim was transported via ambulance to the hospital and survived.

Defendant Braunschweig is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2026. Braunschweig faces 7-11 years.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Brittany Bidwell, with paralegal assistance from Robyn Denny. Detectives Joseph Ruble and Brandon Lee of the Anchorage Police Department conducted the investigation.

