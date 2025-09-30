REDHAWK FINANCIAL SERVICES INITIATES DISCUSSIONS WITH PRISM CARE, INC.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (the “Company”), a diversified holding company primarily engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, announced today that RedHawk Financial Servies, LLC (“RHFS”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RedHawk, has entered into discussions with Prism Care, Inc. (“PCI”), a Texas-based healthcare management company, to explore a wide range of strategic business possibilities between RHFS and PCI.

The discussions are in the early stages, and both RHFS and PCI are working closely with their advisors to evaluate the strategic benefits of a transaction between the companies, including marketing distribution, financial advisory services, or a possible strategic business combination. The discussions have initially focused on market expansion, management, operational and financial synergies, expansion of the customer base of both companies, and shareholder and investor liquidity.

“We are excited about the prospects of a potential transaction with PCI and the value it could create shareholders, investors, employees, and customers of both companies,” said G. Darcy Klug, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RedHawk Holdings Corp. “We are very impressed with quality, integrity and experience of the PCI management team. The goal of both companies is to ensure that any transaction we complete strengthens the long-term growth strategy and value across both of our businesses.”

The Company will provide further updates as the discussions progress and if a definitive strategic transaction agreement is reached. However, there is no assurance any transaction will occur between RHFS and PCI.



RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), certain Personal Protection Equipment, and a Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. RedHawk Energy holds the manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For Further Information:

Christopher S. Swiecicki

Swiecicki & Muskett, LLC

(636) 778-0209

