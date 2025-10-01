Dr. Diandra Poe Calls for Healing and Resilience During Emotional Wellness Month

Dr. Diandra Poe

Dr. Poe and Glass Soldier launch resources and conversations this October to help service members move from military sexual trauma toward healing & resilience.

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dr. Diandra Poe, president of Glass Soldier, a nonprofit committed to ending sexual assault in the Armed Forces, mobilizes support for Emotional Wellness Month this October. She hopes to bring attention to the essential link between healing, resilience and emotional wellbeing.

Dr. Poe has been a leading advocate for sexual assault and trauma recovery, championing awareness and healing by challenging the cultural norms that allow military sexual trauma to persist and building solutions that make a positive impact for survivors.

The need for this work is clear, with national data from the Department of Veterans Affairs revealing that about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 50 men have experienced MST at some point during their military service.

“Too often, the impact of trauma is silenced. But silence is not strength,” Dr. Poe said. “My hope this October is to keep pushing for conversations that not only acknowledge the pain, but also recognize that emotional wellness is not optional but rather essential to healing. Healing must be a mission, not an afterthought.”

This month, Dr. Poe is determined to inspire military communities to prioritize emotional wellness as a foundation for lasting change. A survivor herself, she understands firsthand the importance of creating safe spaces where service members can begin to heal.

Throughout Emotional Wellness Month, look out for resources, workshops and insights from Dr. Poe and Glass Soldier as she continues using her platforms to advocate for meaningful progress for service members. Resources and upcoming events can be found at GlassSoldier.org.

About Glass Soldier: Glass Soldier is a duty-bound and data driven 501(c)(3) organization focused on reducing the prevalence of military sexual trauma by fostering community collaborations, offering survivor-centered support and promoting education and prevention initiatives that empower individuals and drive cultural change within the military.

