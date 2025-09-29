Town Physical Therapy Expands Services with the Opening of Town Chiropractor in New Jersey Town Chiropractor Logo

New Chiropractic Clinics in Maywood, Emerson, Bergenfield, Clifton, and Paramus Offer Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Care

Town Chiropractor helps residents across Maywood, Emerson, Bergenfield, Clifton, and Paramus manage pain, enhance mobility, and prevent future injuries.” — Dr. Shalin Patel

MAYWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Town Physical Therapy is proud to announce the expansion of its services with the opening of Town Chiropractor, a network of chiropractic clinics located in Maywood, Emerson, Bergenfield, Clifton, and Paramus, New Jersey. This growth reinforces the company’s commitment to providing holistic, patient-centered care to communities across Bergen and surrounding counties.

The new clinics offer a wide range of chiropractic services, including spinal adjustments, manual therapy, Active Release Technique, Class IV Laser Therapy, posture correction, and pain management solutions. By integrating chiropractic care with physical therapy, Town Physical Therapy provides patients with a comprehensive approach to recovery, mobility, and long-term wellness.

“In today’s fast-paced world, musculoskeletal health is critical for maintaining an active lifestyle,” said Dr.Shalin Patel, Owner at Town Physical Therapy. “With the launch of Town Chiropractor, we are offering residents in Maywood, Emerson, Bergenfield, Clifton, and Paramus a seamless and accessible way to address pain, improve mobility, and prevent future injuries.”

In addition to the clinic openings, Town Chiropractor has launched a new website at https://townchiropractor.com/. The website allows patients to explore the full range of services, meet the experienced chiropractic team, and schedule appointments online. Educational resources, including tips for back health, injury prevention, and posture improvement, are also available to support community wellness.

Community-Focused Care

Town Chiropractor aims to be more than a clinic—it’s a community partner. The clinics plan to host spinal health workshops, posture screenings, and wellness seminars across all five locations. By educating patients and providing proactive care, Town Chiropractor seeks to empower residents to maintain healthy, pain-free lives.

Patient-Centric Approach

Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and goals. Whether recovering from an injury, managing chronic pain, or seeking preventive care, Town Chiropractor combines evidence-based techniques with compassionate care to ensure optimal results.

About Town Chiropractor

Town Chiropractor provides comprehensive chiropractic care for patients of all ages. Services include: Spinal Adjustments & Manual Therapy – Realign the spine and joints for improved function and pain relief.

Active Release Technique (ART) – Treat muscle tension, scar tissue, and soft tissue injuries.

Class IV Laser Therapy – Non-invasive treatment to reduce inflammation and accelerate healing.

Posture & Ergonomic Assessments – Prevent chronic pain and improve overall mobility.

Pain Management Programs – Tailored plans for back, neck, and joint pain.

Rehabilitation & Recovery Plans – Integrated with physical therapy for full functional recovery.

Locations of Town Chiropractor in New Jersey:

Maywood

Emerson

Bergenfield

Clifton

Paramus



