C-Suite Webinar on Data Standardization Blueprint to Unlock Health IT ROI and Drive Savings for Hospitals — this Wed.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSee is hosting a webinar for C-suite healthcare executives, supply chain and service-line leaders on how to enable high impact data standardization and transformation to neutralize 2025 tariff impact and unlock hidden savings — without another complicated, resource-intense IT project.Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3671284068435986781?source=PR OverviewStaffing shortages, inflation, and new tariffs are squeezing margins. The fastest wins won’t come from more software—they come from transforming the data you already own. In this webinar, VSee IQ shows leaders how to link spend, utilization, and reimbursement to expose waste, quantify tariff exposure, and drive immediate savings with zero workflow disruptionWhat attendees will take away:- Data transformation at scale: 90%+ automated normalization across EMR/SCM/FIS; thousands of real‑time checks; no workflow changes- Financial impact you can bank on: early-stage savings potential of $125M+ per integrated system; up to $600M+ at full potential- Actionable visibility: true cost‑per‑case, item‑level utilization by provider, and automatic leakage detection—delivered in executive dashboards.-- Tariff playbook: forecast exposure, standardize supplies, and shift site‑of‑service to protect margins now.“CFOs don’t need another platform—they need clean, connected data that shows where to act today,” said Mike Ferris, CEO of Diverse Health Solutions. “We’ll share a practical solution that turns siloed data into measurable margin.”Event InfoDate/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, 11 am PT / 2 pm ETSpeaker: Mike Ferris, CEO, Diverse Healthcare Solutions; Cofounder, Saving Lives FoundationHost: Milton Chen, CEO, VSeeAudience: CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CIOs/CTOs, Supply Chain and Service-Line LeadersReserve your seat today: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3671284068435986781?source=PR About VSeeVSee (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered digital health, redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by 1,000+ clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health provides foundational infrastructure for digital healthcare and delivers turnkey solutions including critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics to optimize healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. Visit vsee.com

