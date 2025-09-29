WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Witnessing 9.9% CAGR | Network Management Solutions Market Reach USD 18 Billion by 2031 Globally . The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The global network management solutions market size generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 Download Sample Pages – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A27918 Driving Factors Network Management Solutions MarketNetwork management solution is used to equip, detect, supervise and sustain computer networks. Network management is crucial for configuration management and ensure regulatory standards of the network. Network management solution enables the solution to assure network changes are validated in a coordinated and controlled manner. Moreover, it also allows the solution to enlist the installed solution on nodes besides details such as versions and install dates. Furthermore, it also uses data collected from nodes to identify security risks associated with IT environment.Market Segmentation of Network Management Solutions MarketThe global network management solutions market report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Key Market Players: Network Management Solutions MarketCA Technology,Cisco,Cubro Network Visibility,Ericsson,Huawei,IBM Corporation,Juniper Networks,Kaseya Co. Ltd.,Live Action,Manage Engine,Micro Focus,NETSCOUT Systems,Nokia, Pasessler,Progress,Zoho Corporation.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-management-solutions-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A27918 Key Findings Of Network Management Solutions Market✦By component, the solution segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.✦On the basis of deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021.However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.✦On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SME’s is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.✦Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.✦Region-wise, the network management solution market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.Similar Reports :Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 