More Signs of Phase-change ‘Turbulence’ in Nuclear Matter

Note: This press release has been adapted from an original release by Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Members of the STAR collaboration, a group of physicists collecting and analyzing data from particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), have published a new high-precision analysis of data on the number of protons produced in gold-ion smashups over a range of energies.

The results, published in Physical Review Letters, suggest scientists have observed one part of a key signature of a “critical point.” That’s a unique point on the “map” of nuclear phases that marks a change in the way quarks and gluons, the building blocks of protons and neutrons, transition from one phase of matter to another.

Discovering the critical point has been a central goal of research at RHIC, a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility for nuclear physics research at DOE’s Brookhaven National Laboratory. Like centuries-old efforts to map out the solid, liquid, and gaseous phases of substances like water, it’s considered essential for fully understanding and describing the quark-gluon plasma. This unique form of nuclear matter is generated by RHIC’s most energetic nuclear collisions, which effectively “melt” the protons and neutrons that make up the colliding gold ions, briefly liberating their innermost building blocks to form a nearly perfect fluid state that once filled our early universe.

The new results bolster STAR’s confidence in earlier tantalizing hints of a critical point — a transition in how this melting occurs, depending on the temperature and density of the nuclear matter. But the scientists are not ready to declare discovery until another portion of the key signature reveals itself — possibly in still-to-be-analyzed STAR data.

“Since the last findings, STAR undertook a huge collection of datasets using many new and upgraded detector components that have allowed us to track more particles over wider areas within the detector than ever before,” said Ashish Pandav, a STAR collaborator from DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and among those leading the analysis effort. “In addition, RHIC’s accelerator team implemented innovative techniques to increase collision rates even at low energy.”

With these detector and accelerator improvements, the STAR team has collected an unprecedented volume of high-precision data at a range of collision energies. “These measurements are letting us observe very subtle deviations or subtle patterns in the data,” Pandav said.

Berkeley Lab has played a central role in STAR (the Solenoidal Tracker at RHIC) since the project’s beginning. Lab engineers led the design and construction of the detector’s primary tracking system, the time projection chamber (TPC). Staff also played an important role in constructing the new inner sections of the TPC (the iTPC), which significantly expanded the detector’s sensitivity and the data used in the new measurement. And the Beam Energy Scan program, which collides gold ions at different energies at RHIC, was conceived at Berkeley Lab in 2004.

“Berkeley Lab scientists have been a driving force behind the Beam Energy Scan programs at RHIC for the past two decades,” said Xin Dong, a scientist at Berkeley Lab who works on the STAR experiment. “We’re pushing both experiment and theory because we want to understand atoms and our early universe at a really fundamental level.”

Scientists in the lab’s Nuclear Science Division also contributed theoretical insights, and vast amounts of collision and simulation data were processed using the lab’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) supercomputing facility.

“The new STAR data has already triggered significant excitement in the theory community,” said Volker Koch, a Berkeley Lab nuclear theorist. “Now it is up to theoreticians to put the ingredients together and understand how the data can tell us about the phase structure in strong interactions.”

Scientists are searching RHIC data for fluctuations that could indicate the existence of a “critical point” (yellow dot) on the nuclear phase diagram. This critical point would mark a change in the way a quark-gluon plasma undergoes a phase transition to become hadrons such as protons and neutrons. (Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory)

“Finding the critical point would put a landmark on the nuclear phase diagram,” said Xiaofeng Luo, a STAR collaborator from Central China Normal University and one of the leaders of the analysis. “It would mark a fundamental milestone in our understanding of how matter behaves under extreme conditions — from the birth of the universe to the cores of neutron stars.”

To find evidence of a critical point, the scientists are searching for signs of fluctuations in the number of protons emerging from collisions event by event. Like the turbulence airline passengers experience as a plane enters a cloud, such fluctuations are expected as the conditions created in the collisions approach the critical point.

But the signs of fluctuations in the nuclear environment aren’t as obvious as drinks and snacks bouncing off seat-back trays on a plane. To “see” them, the scientists must look beyond simple counts of protons produced in collisions to “higher order” statistical analyses that describe aspects of how those counts are distributed. These higher statistical orders include, for example, the spread of the values, whether they are skewed one way or another relative to the central value, and how sharp or broad the peaks and the tails are when the data points are plotted on a graph.

“The higher the order, the more subtle the properties of the shape of the distribution, and the higher the precision you need to be able to see those properties,” said Mikhail Stephanov, a nuclear theorist at the University of Illinois Chicago who made predictions for what the STAR scientists should observe.

The experiments are measuring these fluctuation properties at different collision energies, Stephanov noted. In matter without a critical point, he explained that these higher order values are expected to stay flat or change in only one direction, going up or down, for example, as the collision energy is lowered. But if there is a critical point, Stephanov’s theoretical calculations predict that the peak/tail sharpness value — more formally known as “kurtosis” — should first fall, then turn and rise above its baseline, and then turn downward again.

“These changes in direction mean that there is some particular energy at which something happens that does not happen at other points,” he said. “It’s as if a plane — whether climbing, descending, or cruising — hits turbulence. Instead of the usual steady acceleration, passengers feel sudden shifts in the direction of the acceleration. It is a clear signal that the plane is passing a point where something significant is happening in the atmosphere.”

Like the boundary between distinct weather systems that can trigger such turbulence, the critical point can be thought of as a “front” between two distinct ways by which nuclear matter melts into quarks and gluons.