UAE’s First Fully Resourced AI Curriculum Brings AI Learning to Every Classroom

EDNAS brings a complete, ready-to-teach AI curriculum aligned with the UAE AI Strategy 2031 to make AI education practical and accessible for every school.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence is now entering the classroom. EDNAS, a UAE-based education technology company, is launching the country’s first fully resourced AI literacy curriculum for schools. Covering Key Stage 1–3 (Years 1–9), the programme gives schools everything they need to start teaching AI right away, with complete lesson plans, activities, and classroom resources designed to make AI education simple, practical, and ready to deliver from day one.Developed with teachers and AI experts and benchmarked against international standards including PISA 2029, the curriculum arrives as the UAE accelerates its mandate for AI education across all schools. The first pilots are underway at Haileybury Astana, in the renowned British Haileybury school network, offering valuable insights ahead of a UAE-wide rollout and regional expansion in the coming months.Liam Stewart, Managing Director of EDNAS, said: “The UAE has set a bold vision to lead the world in AI education, and schools need practical ways to bring that vision to life. As an educator, I’ve seen how challenging it can be to move from ambition to action without the right support. EDNAS changes that by giving teachers the tools and confidence to prepare a generation ready not just to use AI, but to understand and shape it. And we’re proud to be a UAE-born solution, created here to meet the needs of teachers and students across the region.”The rollout begins in 2025 with classroom-ready content for Key Stage 1–3 (Years 1–9), followed in 2026 by CPD-accredited teacher training to build long-term expertise. By 2027, accreditation services will help schools demonstrate their readiness to deliver world-class AI education. From the second year, Arabic-language resources will also be introduced, ensuring bilingual delivery across the region.At its core, EDNAS is about removing complexity and making AI education easy to deliver. It equips teachers with practical tools they can trust and gives students the skills, critical thinking, and ethical awareness they need to thrive in an AI-driven future. What begins in the UAE is designed to grow across the region and beyond, shaping a generation ready to understand, question, and lead in a world transformed by technology.To learn more about the rollout and resources, visit ednas.academy.

