Residents’ Rights Month 2025: Empowering Voices, Strengthening Community

OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman is proud to recognize October as Residents’ Rights Month, an annual observance dedicated to affirming the dignity, respect, and rights of individuals living in Oregon’s nursing facilities, residential care, and assisted living communities.Established by the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, Residents’ Rights Month is a time to raise awareness about the fundamental rights guaranteed to residents and to highlight the importance of person-centered care.Residents in long-term care settings are not just receiving services; they are members of our communities with the right to make choices about their lives, care, and well-being. Residents’ Rights Month reminds us of the importance of preserving dignity, ensuring quality of care, and protecting the autonomy of older adults and people with disabilities.The Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman works year-round to protect these rights by investigating complaints, advocating for systemic improvements, and ensuring that residents have access to someone who will listen and act on their concerns. Ombudsman volunteers are available statewide to support residents and their families.Key rights recognized during Residents’ Rights Month include:• The right to be treated with respect and dignity• The right to make choices about daily life and care• The right to privacy and confidentiality• The right to voice complaints without fear of retaliation• The right to participate in one’s care planningThe Office is also seeking volunteer Certified Ombudsmen to help advocate for residents across Oregon. Volunteers are specially trained to visit long-term care communities, listen to residents’ concerns, and work to resolve issues. This rewarding role offers an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults and people with disabilities. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is encouraged to contact the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman to learn more.For more information about Residents’ Rights Month and the services of the Oregon Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, please visit www.oltco.org or call 800-522-2602.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.