Congressman Mark Green Joins Signature Required Podcast for Exit Interview Ahead of Tennessee’s Special Election

Mark Green reflects on years of service, faith, personal trials, and Tennessee’s future as voters prepare for the Oct. 7 special election.

Congressman Mark Green from the 7th District of Tennessee was a really powerful interview that addresses everything. Nothing was off limits in the discussion." — Spencer Patton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Required , the Tennessee-based podcast hosted by Spencer and Carli Patton, released an exclusive interview today with former U.S. Congressman Mark Green (TN-7). Green resigned from Congress in July 2025, prompting a special election to fill his seat, which will take place next week on October 7, 2025.In this candid conversation, recorded as part of an exit interview, Green reflects on his years in public service and his decision to step away from Congress. No topic or question was off-limits, as Green shared his professional experiences, personal challenges, and hopes for Tennessee’s future:“I think to my constituents I would say: there is something bigger here. We are contending for the world order. We are in a battle between our Western world order and one where facial recognition is used to suppress freedom.”“I will say divorce may be harder on older children than younger ones…my son, who is a very deep believer and follower of Christ, has found it hard to repair that relationship with me. He had me on a pedestal and aspired to be like his dad… I think it’s been challenging for him to accept that I am human.”“We need somebody whose values align with ours, someone who is a fighter, but who also has the sophistication to sell those ideas in a way that changes other people’s minds, not just the people in the district. The district is there. You’ve got to be able to change minds inside Congress. That’s the kind of person we need to replace me if we want to continue on this same path.”Reflecting on the conversation, host Spencer Patton added:“ Congressman Mark Green from the 7th District of Tennessee was a really powerful interview that addresses everything. Nothing was off limits in the discussion. It would be all too easy for him to say, ‘I've retired, I've served this nation for 36 years in various capacities, and I don't owe answers to anybody,’ but he didn't. It was quite the opposite.”Mark Green, a West Point graduate, Army veteran, and physician, served as Congressman for Tennessee’s 7th District from 2019 until his resignation earlier this year. Over two decades of military service included his role as a flight surgeon in Iraq during Operation Red Dawn. After retiring from the Army, Green founded a healthcare staffing company before entering public office. During his time in Congress, he chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security and served on the Foreign Affairs Committee, gaining national recognition for his work on security and foreign policy.About Spencer and Carli PattonSpencer Patton is a Tennessee-based entrepreneur who successfully grew his business from $0 to over $100 million in less than ten years. He is the founder of multiple companies in the logistics industry and is widely recognized as an authority in e-commerce and logistics, with commentary in outlets such as Bloomberg, Fox Business, and The Wall Street Journal. He and his wife, Carli Patton, co-founded the Patton Foundation and co-host the Signature Required podcast.About Signature RequiredSignature Required is a Tennessee-based podcast spotlighting trailblazers—entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, and community leaders—who embody the entrepreneurial spirit. Hosted by Spencer and Carli Patton, the show delivers conversations that inspire and encourage listeners to think deeply about leadership, community, and impact. Learn more at www.spencerpatton.com/podcast Media Contact:Kylie Larson, Chief Brand Officer, Patton Creative Groupkylie@pattoncreativegroup.com

Mark Green on Politics in Review (and What’s Ahead)

