World Water Works to Showcase Advanced Intensification and Bioaugmentation Wastewater Treatment Technologies at WEFTEC

At its booth, WWW will feature a large-scale, 10-cyclone WWW™ inDENSE™ system, demonstrating the effectiveness of its innovative PI solutions.

WEFTEC attendees can explore World Water Work’s comprehensive range of process intensification (PI) technologies and bioaugmentation suite.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Water Works, Inc. (WWW), a leading provider of wastewater treatment solutions, will exhibit at the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. From September 27 to October 1, attendees can visit Booth #919 in the South Building to explore WWW’s comprehensive range of process intensification (PI) technologies and bioaugmentation suite.At its booth, WWW will feature a large-scale, 10-cyclone WWW™ inDENSE™ system, demonstrating the effectiveness of its innovative PI solutions. WWW™ inDENSE™ gravimetric selection system for sludge densification separates solids based on density to improve settling, prevent biomass washout and increase secondary clarifier loading capacity.In addition to the WWW™ inDENSE™ system, WWW will highlight its ArxZyme™ bioaugmentation product suite. The ArxZyme™ line includes live bacterial blends and enzymatic products designed to correct challenging wastewater treatment upsets, as well as specialized biostimulants that optimize nutrient conditions to enhance the performance of a plant’s existing microorganisms. Ideal applications include fat, oil and grease (FOG) removal, biofilm prevention, nutrient removal and industry-specific water treatment for food and beverage, chemical processing, municipal wastewater and lagoon systems.WWW invites all WEFTEC attendees to visit booth #919 to learn more about its innovative technologies and discuss how these solutions can be applied to their specific wastewater treatment needs.For more information, visit: www.worldwaterworks.com About World Water Works, Inc. (WWW)World Water Works is a mission-critical partner to industrial and municipal clients worldwide that seek to implement advanced, cost-effective, preeminent water and wastewater treatment solutions for the betterment of communities. WWW is a U.S.-based water technology company, with offices in various global locations to service clients wherever they need us. Our sustainable and innovatively designed technologies and services solve the world's most pressing water and wastewater challenges. Our design philosophy focuses on performance, flexibility and durability to yield superior water quality at the lowest life-cycle costs. Our team of passionate water professionals offers unrivaled experience and know-how in developing expertly engineered, cost-effective technologies, solutions and services that focus on the unique needs of our clients. We are steadfast in our commitment to Solving Today's Water Challenges for a Better Tomorrow™. Please visit worldwaterworks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.