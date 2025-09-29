Big Ben Medical Signs Agreement to Distribute binx health Innovative CLIA Waived Chlamydia and Gonorrhea Testing

Big Ben Medical Logo Binx Features and Benefits

This partnership will enable Big Ben Medical to distribute the binx health’s chlamydia and gonorrhea testing solution throughout Michigan and Nationwide

This agreement aligns with our commitment to provide the most innovative point of care diagnostic solutions to our clients. In this fashion, we can help them improve patient care.” — CEO of Big Ben Medical Supplies

COMMERCE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Ben Medical, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions for Urgent Cares, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with binx health, a pioneering company in laboratory diagnostics. This partnership will enable Big Ben Medical to distribute the binx health’s chlamydia and gonorrhea testing solution throughout Michigan.

According to the CDC, there were over 43,000 cases of Chlamydia and over 15,000 cases of Gonorrhea and reported in Michigan in 2023.1, 2 ” As the two of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs), diagnostic advancements like the binx io are pivotal in helping to decrease transmission rates and support healthcare providers working to end the epidemic. 3

“We are thrilled to partner with binx health and bring their revolutionary STI diagnostic solutions to our clients,” said [Abdulkader Rahmani], CEO of Big Ben Medical Supplies. “This agreement aligns with our commitment to provide the most innovative point-of-care diagnostic solutions to our clients. In this fashion, we can help them improve patient care”

The binx io is the first FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived chlamydia and gonorrhea test for male and female patients with results in ~30 minutes. Through advanced PCR molecular technologies, the instrument helps clinics provide reference lab-comparable results in the same patient visit. The partnership with Big Ben Medical will help to increase the accessibility of STI diagnostic technology and support the ability of healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients more effectively.

“We are excited to collaborate with Big Ben Medical in Michigan to support urgent cares and other healthcare providers in the area.” said Ryan Ellenburg, Vice President of Sales at binx health. “Together, we support healthcare by providing actionable results to clinicians/patients by offering a high-quality alternative to the current landscape." The agreement between Big Ben Medical and binx health underscores their commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative technology.

