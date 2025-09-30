Radicle Growth Launches $10M Inputs Innovation Challenge by AgRogue Growth Partners

Innovation is one of the best pathways to improve farm income – especially today when farmers are under increasing financial pressures.” — Jason Trusley, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer at Land O’Lakes, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radicle Growth, in collaboration with Land O’Lakes, Inc. and a select group of agricultural retailers, announces the launch of The Radicle Inputs Innovation Challenge by AgRogue Growth Partners, a global search for breakthrough crop-input innovations that deliver measurable value to retailers and growers.AgRogue Growth Partners expects to invest up to $10 million between multiple winners, pairing capital with market access through one of the largest agricultural retail networks in the U.S. Selected startups will receive hands-on company-building support and access to channel partners to pilot, commercialize, and scale technologies."Innovation is one of the best pathways to improve farm income – especially today when farmers are under increasing financial pressures,” said Jason Trusley, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Land O’Lakes, Inc. “Growers are seeking products that help drive productivity and improve soil health while protecting their bottom lines. The Radicle Inputs Innovation Challenge comes at a great time for growers and our retail partners that support them."Farmers are continually improving productivity and profitability through better inputs, smarter delivery, improved formulations, and data-driven decisions. We invite companies developing these solutions—where AgRogue’s market access would be materially transformative—to apply. “Inputs” is defined broadly to include seed, crop protection, fertility, and their precision application. We will also consider digital platforms for decision support, advanced imagery and computer vision, and new business models such as data-as-a-service, retailer-enabled platforms, farm operating systems focused on agronomic inputs, and service-based robotics for input delivery.“By pairing Radicle’s venture discipline with Land O’Lakes and invested retailers’ channel reach focused on the relationship between retailers and farmers, the Inputs Innovation Challenge is designed to put the best ideas in growers’ hands faster. We’re focused on innovations that show clear field-level ROI and can scale across cooperative and retailer channels,” said Kirk Haney, Managing Partner of Radicle Growth.Companies with proven or promising performance data that are ready to scale are encouraged to apply. Applications open today and close on November 11. Details and submission portal: https://www.radicle.vc/inputsinnovation About Radicle Growth:Radicle Growth is a global innovation platform investing in and accelerating the most transformative technologies in agriculture and food. Through a differentiated approach to deal sourcing, capital formation, market access, and company building, Radicle ensures that breakthrough innovations reach scale and deliver meaningful impact. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and strategic stakeholders to address some of the sector’s most pressing challenges—from sustainability and food security to productivity and supply chain modernization. Radicle’s platform combines deep domain expertise with a hands-on model to help founders navigate commercialization, technology complexity, and global growth.About Land O’Lakes, Inc.:Land O’Lakes, Inc., one of America’s premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2024 annual sales of $16.2 billion, Land O’Lakes is one of the nation’s largest cooperatives, ranking 245 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 100 years of operation, Land O’Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O’Lakes Dairy Foods, Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O’Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.Media & Investor Relations Contact:

