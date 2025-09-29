SettleTop Launches CodeRoot: A Breakthrough Software Provenance Platform for AI-Assisted Code

SettleTop - Software Provenance

Bringing Traceability, Compliance, and Trust to the Age of AI-Generated Code

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SettleTop , a leader in software intelligence and supply chain risk analytics, today announced the launch of CodeRoot , a first-of-its-kind software provenance platform designed to bring trust, transparency, and accountability to the age of AI-assisted software development.As enterprises adopt artificial Intelligence or AI coding tools at scale, they face increasing challenges in understanding the true origin, quality, and compliance of their software. CodeRoot solves this by mapping every software contribution—human-generated, AI-assisted —into a traceable provenance record. This provides development teams, security leaders, and executives with a single source of truth for code origin, conformity, and value.“AI is reshaping how software is written, but it also introduces new risks of opacity, compliance gaps, and trust erosion,” said Sunny Ahn, CEO of SettleTop. “With CodeRoot, we’re giving organizations the ability to prove exactly where their code comes from, quantify its business value, and strengthen governance. This is a game-changer for both the enterprise and defense sectors.”Key Capabilities of CodeRoot:• Provenance “Record of Origin”: Logs contributions across AI-assisted and human-written code• Software Intelligence Reports: Provides consistent, explainable reports that roll up contribution activity by file, developer, and time, with guardrails to keep results trustworthy – “Verified by CodeRoot”.• Seamless Integration: Works directly within IDEs like Visual Studio Code, as well as with GitHub repositories.By providing this systems-level view of software origins and interactions, CodeRoot helps enterprises gain transparency of their code, accelerate innovation while maintaining control over quality, risk, and compliance. Early adopters span both commercial and defense organizations, reflecting the growing need for trusted software supply chains across different industries.About SettleTopSettleTop is a software intelligence company focused on mapping and securing the modern software supply chain. Its CodeRoot software provenance platform helps enterprises and government organizations strengthen security, improve productivity, and build trust in today’s modern software development world.

