Record-Breaking 7th Annual Dance for Dravet Raises Over $900,000 in St. Louis for Dravet Syndrome Foundation

Hosted in honor of Anna Odlaug, this year's event raised a record-breaking amount!

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of St Louis - setting a record with over $900,000 raised this year, and leading the nation in fundraising events benefiting DSF.” — Jim Brennan, President, McKelvey Homes

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is proud to share the tremendous success of Dance for Dravet, held on Friday, September 26th at the Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis. This special event, hosted in honor of Anna Odlaug, who courageously lives with Dravet syndrome and its many challenges, not only raised a record-breaking amount in support of DSF’s mission but also elevated awareness of the urgent need for continued research and resources for affected families.Inspired by Anna’s strength and resilience, the Brennan and Odlaug families launched Dance for Dravet in 2019. What began as a deeply personal effort to support Anna has since grown into a powerful movement. Through their unwavering dedication, Dance for Dravet now drives funding for life-changing research, supports essential programs for families navigating the challenges of Dravet syndrome, and helps bring national attention to the realities of this rare and devastating condition. Their work continues to inspire others and serve as a beacon of hope for those affected across the country. McKelvey Homes returned this year as the Title Sponsor of Dance for Dravet, continuing their generous support and steadfast commitment since the event’s inception. Said Jim Brennan, President of McKelvey Homes and host of the event. “The entire Brennan and Odlaug families are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity for our 7th annual Dance for Dravet. St Louis has set a record with over $900,000 raised this year, and it has led the nation in fundraising events for DSF over the last 7 years.”Highlights of the evening featured Tom Ackerman, Sports Director at KMOX Radio in St. Louis, who served as the engaging Master of Ceremonies. He guided guests through the program with energy and enthusiasm, expertly auctioning off our incredible oral auction items - including a private jet and golf experience generously donated by Kevin and Jennifer Baker and Great Southern Bank. Guests savored an exceptional menu by Tim Brennan of Cravings Gourmet, a St. Louis favorite, while gathering in the striking Third Degree Glass Factory, co-founded by family member Doug Auer. The setting created the perfect atmosphere for an evening filled with joy and connection.“This event marks a remarkable milestone for DSF,” said Mary Anne Meskis, CEO of Dravet Syndrome Foundation. “Beyond breaking fundraising records, Dance for Dravet showcased the incredible dedication and generosity of the St. Louis community in championing our mission. We are profoundly grateful to the Brennan and Odlaug families, our generous sponsors, and every individual whose contributions made this evening such an extraordinary success.”The evening was a vibrant celebration of community, bringing together patient families, friends, corporate partners, and local leaders from across St. Louis. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable night of music, dancing, entertainment, and generosity - all united in their commitment to advancing groundbreaking research and providing hope to families impacted by Dravet syndrome, a rare and catastrophic form of epilepsy that begins in infancy. We extend a special thank you to all of our sponsors, including our Title Sponsor, McKelvey Homes, and our Platinum Sponsors: Greenleaf Gallery, Great Southern Bank, Wayne Smith II, the Brennan Family, the Odlaug Family, Kathy and Mark Nelson, Jack and Lois Easterling, and Kevin and Jennifer Baker.The most memorable moment of the evening came with a video update on gala honoree, Anna, which reminded everyone of the true purpose behind the night’s efforts. The event concluded in a powerful celebration of community spirit, resilience, and shared hope for a brighter future for all families impacted by Dravet syndrome. Theron Odlaug, PhD, grandfather of Anna and DSF advocate said “When Anna was diagnosed in 2018, we chose to put our love into action by supporting the mission of the Dravet Syndrome Foundation. What began as an ambitious $1 million goal has now grown into a confident pursuit of $5 million - thanks to the extraordinary dedication of our extended family and the incredible generosity of the St. Louis community.” To learn more about the efforts of the Brennan and Odlaug families, or to make a donation, visit www.annaanddsf.org About Dravet Syndrome Foundation: Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $12.4M in research grant awards and over $279K in patient assistance grants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.