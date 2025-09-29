Shufti to Host Webinar on Age Assurance: Global Frameworks and Client Experiences

Shufti hosts Webinar on Age assurance

A global virtual panel brings regulators, industry leaders, and practitioners together to decode the rapidly evolving age assurance and compliance landscape.

This session is designed to give businesses clear, jurisdiction-specific guidance, dispel common myths, and show how age assurance can protect minors while minimizing friction for legitimate users.” — Tom Gadsden, VP Product Management at Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a leading provider of identity verification and compliance technology, will host a live webinar titled “Age Assurance in Practice: Global Frameworks and Client Experiences” on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, from 17:00 to 18:00 GMT.

Broadcast via Streamyard, the session will explore how platforms across industries can meet fast-evolving age-verification mandates without compromising privacy or user experience.

Across markets, governments are raising the bar on age assurance. The UK’s Online Safety Act mandates proportionate checks for harmful content, the EU’s Digital Services Act and AVMSD extend obligations across online platforms, Brazil has introduced biometric verification standards, and U.S. state-level laws continue to expand the scope of mandatory age checks.

In the Asia Pacific and Australia, new regulations are also moving forward, demanding proof that minors are effectively restricted from services not intended for them.

This global convergence has left many businesses asking the same questions: What exactly do these age assurance laws require? How can compliance be achieved without deterring legitimate adult users? And what comes next as new rules emerge?

To provide clarity, Shufti has convened a panel of experts with perspectives spanning regulation, technology, and industry deployment. Confirmed speakers include:

-Michael Murray, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

-Iain Corby, Executive Director, Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA)

-Alan Goode, CEO & Chief Analyst, Goode Intelligence

-Tom Gadsden, VP Product Management, Shufti

Moderated by Sofia Perez Flores, Independent Consultant in Financial Crime Prevention and Member of the World Compliance Association, the panel will feature insights from regulators, associations, and industry leaders.

“Age verification is no longer an afterthought; it has become a core compliance obligation across multiple sectors,” said Tom Gadsden, VP Product Management at Shufti. “This session is designed to give businesses clear, jurisdiction-specific guidance, dispel common myths, and show how age assurance can protect minors while minimizing friction for legitimate users. By bringing together regulatory voices, industry practitioners, and client experiences, it will demystify the requirements and provide concrete steps that companies can act on immediately.”

The discussion will cover how global rules are being enforced, where privacy considerations intersect with content safety, and what technologies are proving effective against tactics such as deepfakes, borrowed IDs, and replay attempts.

“Companies are facing a fast-changing compliance landscape, and many are struggling to balance legal obligations with user trust,” added Sofia Perez Flores, the session’s moderator. “By bringing regulators and practitioners together, this session will provide a clearer understanding of requirements across jurisdictions and highlight approaches that work in practice.”

During the one-hour session, participants will gain insight into:

-Global regulatory frameworks – requirements under the UK OSA, EU DSA, U.S. state laws, Brazil’s mandates, and developments in the Asia Pacific and Australia.

-Compliance without friction – strategies for meeting obligations while minimizing user drop-offs.

-Privacy and rights – ensuring compliance without creating surveillance risks.

-Cross-border challenges – how regulators are approaching children’s data and underage access across jurisdictions.

-Client experiences – lessons from real-world deployments across gaming, e-commerce, and content platforms.

-Future planning – harmonization efforts, retail automation, and the technologies shaping the next phase of age assurance.

The webinar is intended for compliance officers, trust and safety leaders, product managers, legal counsel, and risk directors in industries where underage access creates legal, operational, and reputational risks. With regulators emphasizing proportionate solutions and companies facing pressure to avoid unnecessary friction, the discussion will provide practical pathways to satisfy both objectives.

Participants will also gain perspective on the future of age assurance. Topics will include the automation of age checks in physical retail environments, the use of biometric and behavioral technologies to strengthen fraud prevention, and the likelihood of global harmonization versus continued regional divergence.

Seats are limited, and registration is open now at: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7374360078910447621/



About Shufti

Shufti is a global leader in digital identity verification and compliance technology, enabling businesses to verify users, detect fraud, and meet regulatory obligations with speed and accuracy. Its product suite includes Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening, age verification and assurance, and ongoing monitoring.

Shufti’s Age Verification Waterfall Approach™ is an industry-first model that combines behavioral checks, AI-driven age estimation, document verification, database cross-checks, and reusable credentials (FastID). This layered methodology helps organizations protect minors, maintain privacy, and comply with frameworks such as the UK Online Safety Act, EU DSA, and COPPA.

With coverage of over 240 countries and territories, support for 10,000+ ID types, and multilingual, non-Latin script recognition, Shufti enables instant verification at scale.

Built on a proprietary technology stack, Shufti combines biometric authentication, document forensics, sanctions and PEP screening, and behavioral checks to deliver accurate, privacy-preserving verification.

Source Shufti

Effortless KYC: Shufti’s AI-Powered Identity Verification

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.