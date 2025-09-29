Landlords.com Launches National Platform to Help Property Owners and Investors Make Smarter Decisions

One Platform Every Solution Landlords.com Logo

Landlords.com today launches its integrated platform designed to help property owners and investors navigate critical decisions around their investments.

Value is often lost in the gaps between these decisions. Landlords.com closes those gaps by bringing property analysis, exchange planning, financing, and insurance onto one coordinated platform.” — Scott Lunine

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landlords.com today announced the launch of its integrated platform designed to help property owners and investors navigate critical decisions across commercial and residential properties, tax-advantaged exchanges, insurance, and ongoing operations.The leadership team includes Scott Lunine, Chief Executive Officer; Ryan DeGennaro, Chief Operating Officer; and Rishav Raj, Chief Marketing Officer. Together, they bring deep expertise spanning real estate, financial planning, and insurance to unify valuation, tax strategy, risk management , and operational execution for clients nationwide.Why It Matters: Avoiding Costly Errors in a Complex MarketIn today’s environment of rate volatility, shifting lender terms, rising insurance costs, and evolving regulations, small mistakes can translate into losses of thousands—or even millions—of dollars. Mispricing an asset, mistiming a 1031 exchange , or selecting the wrong financing or coverage can erode value quickly.“Property owners are facing more risk than at any time in recent memory,” said Scott Lunine, CEO of Landlords.com. “Value is often lost in the gaps between these decisions. Landlords.com closes those gaps by bringing property analysis, exchange planning, financing, and insurance onto one coordinated platform.”Guidance Before ActionRather than leading with a sales pitch, Landlords.com begins with structured analysis—comparing sell, hold, refinance, and exchange options side-by-side. This includes:• Independent option assessments: Sale, refinance/recap, 1031 Exchange (NNN, multi-tenant, DST, or 721/UPREIT) evaluated against the owner’s goals.• Net-results modeling: Pre- and after-tax outcomes factoring in debt costs, insurance, capital expenditures, and timing.• Risk & timing alignment: Ensuring strategies fit 45/180-day exchange windows, debt maturities, and insurance requirements.• Execution after clarity: If selling is best, Landlords.com launches a national campaign to maximize exposure; if holding is optimal, the team coordinates financing, coverage, and management solutions.Core Services Property Evaluation & Marketing: Pricing strategy, decision modeling, maximum-exposure marketing, buyer/tenant mapping.• 1031 / DST / 721 (UPREIT) Planning: Education, qualified intermediary introductions, and deadline-driven coordination.• Wealth & Legacy Planning: Transition strategies for families, farms, ranches, and land holdings.• Risk Management & Insurance: Placement of property, casualty, life, and health coverage aligned with debt and exchange needs.• Leasing, Asset & Property Management: Referrals to vetted managers and vendor partners.• Financing & Capital Resources: Introductions to lenders and capital advisors for acquisitions, refinancing, and construction.“Our mandate is operational excellence,” said Ryan DeGennaro, COO. “We coordinate vetted brokers, QIs, lenders, and managers so clients move with confidence.”“Education reduces friction,” added Rishav Raj, CMO. “Our plain-language explainers and comparison tools help owners move from learning to action—on one platform.”What Sets Landlords.com Apart• Objective sell/hold/refi/exchange guidance before any sale recommendation.• One coordinated plan covering evaluation, financing, exchange, insurance, and operations.• Broker- and product-agnostic matching for best fit.• After-tax focus embedded in strategy (1031/DST/721).• Insurance aligned with debt terms—risk first, not last.• Complete transparency with SLAs, milestone reporting, and post-close support.Landlords.com specializes in working with:• Private clients & individual investors (active and passive owners, 1031 exchangers, estate and retirement planning, insurance needs/risk management)• Family offices (real estate and alternative investments)• Attorneys (real estate, estate planning, trust & probate)• CPAs & tax advisors (1031/DST/721 planning, basis and depreciation strategy)• Wealth managers/RIAs and private bankers• Owner-operators & syndicators (CRE and residential portfolios)• Trustees, executors, and fiduciaries• Nonprofits and foundations with real-asset holdings• Small and middle-market businesses owning or occupying real estateAbout Landlords.comLandlords.com helps property owners and investors make more intelligent decisions by coordinating licensed professionals across valuation, exchanges, financing, insurance, and operations—all on one platform. Headquartered in Houston, Landlords.com serves clients across the nation. Learn more at Landlords.com.Media Contact:support@landlords.com | (713) 854-5946Disclosures: Certain services are provided through or in coordination with licensed third parties. Exchange options (1031/DST/721) involve risks and suitability considerations. Insurance services are offered through licensed producers. Landlords.com is neither a broker-dealer nor an investment adviser.

