Federation of American Scientists Advances PFPS US AI-Powered Patient Safety Proposals

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Patient Safety Day 2025, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) published a Policy Brief highlighting four bold proposals developed by Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US) aimed at leveraging AI (Artificial Intelligence) to advance patient safety on a national scale. The policy brief recommends the following PFPS US initiatives for federal policymaker action:• AI-Empowered Safety Event Reporting and Learning System: Creation of an innovative system designed with and for patients to improve detection and learning from safety events.• Real-Time Patient Safety Dashboard: Development of an AI-powered dashboard for up-to-the-minute insights into patient safety.• Mining Billing Data for Deviations from Standards of Care: Use of AI to analyze billing records and flag instances of potential harm stemming from deviations from best practices.• Patient Safety AI Testbed: Establishment of a dedicated environment for piloting and evaluating new AI solutions focused on harm prevention.“These ideas draw on the potential of AI and the readiness of the patient community to improve detection of preventable patient harm and apply that learning to fuel future prevention. The joint power of AI and patient empowerment could be especially impactful in improving the accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis,” says Sue Sheridan, President & CEO of PFPS US. Sheridan’s advocacy is deeply informed by lived experience. Her first husband, Pat, lost his life to a missed cancer diagnosis. Their son, Cal, suffered permanent brain damage from the failure to test and treat his jaundice as a newborn.Research finds that up to 795,000 Americans lose their lives or are seriously injured annually due to missed or delayed diagnoses. Hand in hand with preventable harm in healthcare is wasteful healthcare spending, estimated to be $200 billion or more annually in the U.S.PFPS US recommendations were advanced as part of the FAS Day One Project, an initiative designed to democratize U.S. policymaking through implementation-ready, crowdsourced proposals from leaders in science, technology, and innovation. The PFPS US proposals grew out of a series of events and discussions with diverse stakeholders, including a conference in May held in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality that convened patient safety advocates, systems safety experts, and diagnostic safety researchers. The gathering of experts and advocates was supported by the Collective to Strengthen Pathways for Health Research, led by the Doris Duke Foundation, seeking to bring greater attention and resources for breakthrough health research to improve how we prevent and address disease.“The policy brief by PFPS US is an example of how experts can serve as policy entrepreneurs and bring fresh thinking to bear on big problems. This effort is exactly what we foster at FAS through our Day One Project, which surfaces evidence-based science and technology proposals made actionable for policymakers,” says Erica Goldman, Director of Policy Entrepreneurship at FAS.“Most diagnostic failures go unreported now due to a range of measurement challenges,” says Martin Hatlie, PFPS US Director for Policy and Advocacy. “Study after study shows that patients report things providers do not, and we are uniquely positioned to see diagnostic misses that happen over time or across treatment settings. AI detection and analytics combined with expanded patient reporting can transform the healthcare system’s current capacity to learn, predict, prevent, and save costs now borne by families, employers, government, and taxpayers.”About the Federation of American ScientistsThe Federation of American Scientists is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization formed in 1945, working to embed science, technology, innovation, and experience into government and public discourse in order to build a healthy, safe, prosperous, and equitable society.About the Collective to Strengthen Pathways for Health ResearchThe Doris Duke Foundation, together with American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Dana Foundation, Donaghue Foundation, Prebys Foundation, Robertson Foundation, Susan G. Komen, and additional philanthropic partners, is the Collective to Strengthen Pathways for Health Research. The Collective is seeking to bring greater attention and resources for breakthrough health research to improve how we prevent and address disease. Our current activities are focused on elevating voices and ideas to help define an actionable blueprint for progress.About Patients for Patient Safety USPatients for Patient Safety US is a patient-led nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating preventable patient harm in healthcare for all Americans. PFPS US advocates for the use of patients’ lived experience in learning and improvement work, investment in research and measurement to drive diagnostic excellence, and development of patient-centered policy solutions.

